New hours at Rockland City Hall begin May 1 Apr 20, 2023

ROCKLAND — Beginning May 1, 2023, Rockland's new City Hall hours will be Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.