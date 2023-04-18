The New England Drama Festival will be held in the Strom Auditorium at Camden Hills Regional High School, Thursday through Saturday, April 20-22.
Sponsored by the New England Drama Council, this annual event involves two schools from each of four New England states and more than 250 high school students. The primary purpose of this festival is to showcase the best high school drama from New England and to give dedicated young performers the opportunity to see the best work of others who have the same passion for the stage. The NEDF includes workshops and student forums to further theatre education and foster discussion of theatre among the attending students and directors.
The schedule of plays is:
Thursday Evening Performances 6:30 p.m.
Kingswood High School - Starcrossed Lovers
Bishop Hendricken High School -The Great Pirate Election of 1706
Friday Afternoon Performances 2:30 p.m.
Milton High School - Circus Fire
Windham High School - A Reason to Live
Friday Evening Performances 6:30 p.m.
Peoples Academy High School - Chemical Imbalance: A Jekyll & Hyde Play
Yarmouth High School - Peter Pan: The Boy Who Hated Mothe
Saturday Morning Performances 10 a.m.
Ellsworth High School - Marie Antoinette
Saint Raphael Academy - In the Forests of the Night