Community News

The New England Drama Festival will be held in the Strom Auditorium at Camden Hills Regional High School, Thursday through Saturday, April 20-22.

Sponsored by the New England Drama Council, this annual event involves two schools from each of four New England states and more than 250 high school students. The primary purpose of this festival is to showcase the best high school drama from New England and to give dedicated young performers the opportunity to see the best work of others who have the same passion for the stage. The NEDF includes workshops and student forums to further theatre education and foster discussion of theatre among the attending students and directors.