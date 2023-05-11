CAMDEN — Rhubarb Custom Bags in Camden is creating an exclusive Belted Galloway canvas tote bag to support Maine Coast Heritage Trust’s Aldermere Farm Preserve. For every Beltie Bag sold, Rhubarb Custom Bags will donate $5 to Aldermere Farm Preserve in Rockport, home to the oldest continuously operated herd of Belted Galloway in the United States. The donation will go toward MCHT’s $3.8M campaign to support local agriculture and community in the Camden/Rockport area.
The Beltie Bags, made by the local husband and wife team, Art Durity and Melissa Carr, are extra heavy canvas totes, made in a variety of colors that feature a silhouette of the iconic Belted Galloway. The bags are available at several Midcoast retailers, including The Wine Celler and RAYR the wine shop in Rockport, Dot’s Market on Route 1, Lincolnville and the Lincolnville General Store in Lincolnville Center.
“The Midcoast community never ceases to amaze us,” says Heidi Baker, Farm Preserve Director of Aldermere Farm and Erickson Fields. “Melissa reached out to us a couple of months ago and was so eager to support our work. We’re honored to collaborate with local artisans and grateful for their support of this transformative campaign.”
Visit mcht.org/moo to learn more about the work these bags are supporting.