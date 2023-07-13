Ben Sloat Counter Monument
The Gravedigger’s Daughter announces the debut of “Counter Monument,” an exhibition by Boston artist Ben Sloat, at its gallery through August 13.
Sloat, a multiracial Taiwanese-American artist, uses the language of the common man in his works; generating social meanings that reflect his two heritages.
Working across multiple artistic mediums, Sloat’s projects combine the impact of iconography, image and light to create a definitive photographic quality. The work moves between an intimately personal voice and a larger societal one.
Works from this show engage with overlaps between the photographic, the sculptural, and architectural in terms of the landscape of material and the production of images. “Counter Monument” is a series of photographic works which share visuals outside of norm. It finds unexpected material relationships hard to dismiss.
The award-winning artist was born in New York and is currently the director of the Master of Fine Arts in Visual Arts program at Lesley University in Cambridge, Mass.
The gallery is open weekends from 3-6 p.m., or by appointment, and is located at 882 Main Street.
Going green-haired
Kendall Delano has issued a challenge to the community. If donation jars at Delano’s Seafood Market and Shack collect $500 by their Maine Cancer Foundation fundraiser on July 15, Delano will dye his hair green. If the collection tops $1,000, he will also dye his eyebrows green.
In other words, the more green that is donated before the event, the more green hair Delano will sport.
For those who cannot make a donation, shopping at the market or ordering a meal at the shack on July 15 will support the overall fundraising efforts, all profits from the day are being donated to the Maine Cancer Foundation. The rain date is July 22.
Summer hours
The Waldoboro Historical Society’s hours through Sept. 1 are noon to 3 p.m., every day but Tuesday. It would welcome another volunteer who would be willing to open the museum and answer occasional questions from guests.
Admission to the museum is always free.
Moose Crossing Garden Center is open seven days per week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Food Pantry news
The Waldoboro Food Pantry has received a couple of grants to help with operations. One is for $6,000 and will allow the pantry to provide a prepared meal for single seniors to pick up in addition to their regular food box.
A second grant was from the Good Shepherd Food Bank for $9,000 allowing the pantry to purchase a much-needed commercial freezer.
The last distribution featured some locally grown produce from Spear Farms and Twin Village Foodbank Farm, as well as donations from Hannaford. There were 136 households served, seven of which were new (six from Waldoboro, one from Nobleboro). The households included 106 children, 164 adults, and 56 seniors for a total of 326 individuals.
The next pantry distribution date is July 18.
Upcoming events
The Waldoboro Community Yard Sale is all over town on July 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain date July 16. There is an interactive map online at tinyurl.com/Waldoboro and printed maps will be available at the Waldoborough Historical Society, Good Things Thrift and Crafts and the Waldoboro Free Clothing Closet. A few sales have longer hours, which will be noted on the interactive map.
Delano’s fourth-annual Silent Auction and Event on July 15, with a rain date of July 22. The event is raising money for the Maine Cancer Foundation.
Toughcats! is performing at the Waldo Theatre, July 15, at 7:30 p.m.
Breakers Jazz will perform a free concert on the back lawn at the Waldoboro Public Library, July 16, 3-4 p.m., bring your own chair.
Rebecca Waddell lives in Waldoboro and writes about events and happenings there for The Courier-Gazette. You can reach her at rebeccaswaddell@gmail.com or 215-5489.