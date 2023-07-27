ROCKLAND — Candida Ferraiolo Schwartz, N.D., a board-certified naturopathic doctor, will officially launch her new office and art space, Vital Healing, located at 488C Main St. in downtown Rockland, at a Friday evening open house from 4-8 p.m. during Rockland’s First Friday Art Walk on Aug. 4.
“This new location will enable me to integrate all aspects of care for patients in a beautiful and convenient setting,” said Dr. Schwartz. “And I am thrilled to offer a community art space that will be a part of the exciting revitalization of Rockland’s North Main Street.”
Dr. Schwartz, a Camden native, is a 2011 graduate of the National University of Natural Medicine in Portland, Oregon, which was the first accredited naturopathic medical school in the U.S. She is also a 1995 graduate of the University of Maine, Orono, with a BA in psychology. Prior to her medical studies, she attended culinary school and became a chef, eventually specializing in pastry. She often incorporates her knowledge of nutrition and culinary arts into her practice. Dr. Schwartz believes that her varied background and interests help her to treat patients in a more holistic manner.
“Our bodies have an innate desire to heal, and our cells want a healthy rejuvenation,” said Dr. Schwartz. “Finding the root of imbalance or illness in the body, mind and spirit is integral to bringing harmony and wellness back for the patient,” she said.
In addition to her naturopathic skills, Dr. Schwartz is also a craniosacral therapist and an intuitive healer. She studied intuitive healing under Reverend Liliana Barzola in Portland, Oregon. Dr. Schwartz offers readings to patients who might be interested in exploring deeper aspects of themselves.
Along with naturopathic medicine, Dr. Schwartz will be offering craniosacral and hydrotherapy treatments at the new location. Some of her other modalities for healing include nutraceuticals; homeopathy; flower essences; nutrition, diet and lifestyle changes; essential oils; labs; and pharmaceuticals, when necessary. Her goal is to integrate all aspects of a patient to support their individual total wellness.
Vital Healing will be located in an historic building on North Main Street. The waiting room will also serve as a community art space that is open to the public. For August, paintings by Midcoast resident Rachel Hendrick will be on display. In addition to works by local artists, the space will also feature Dr. Schwartz’s handmade healing jewelry line, as well as locally-made salves, oil blends, and various other local crafts and gifts.
Dr. Schwartz is currently accepting new patients. Patients may request a superbill to submit to their health insurance company for reimbursement. For more information, visit vitalhealthclinic.net or call 503-502-5738 or email nd.candida@gmail.com.