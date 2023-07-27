Community News

ROCKLAND — Candida Ferraiolo Schwartz, N.D., a board-certified naturopathic doctor, will officially launch her new office and art space, Vital Healing, located at 488C Main St. in downtown Rockland, at a Friday evening open house from 4-8 p.m. during Rockland’s First Friday Art Walk on Aug. 4.

“This new location will enable me to integrate all aspects of care for patients in a beautiful and convenient setting,” said Dr. Schwartz. “And I am thrilled to offer a community art space that will be a part of the exciting revitalization of Rockland’s North Main Street.”

