Comedian Juston McKinney
The final fundraiser for the Waldoborough 250th Anniversary will be a live performance by comedian Juston McKinney on May 26, 7 p.m., in the auditorium at Medomak Valley High School. The cost is $25 if purchased in advance, or $32 at the door. Tickets are available at the town office, the library, Delano’s Seafood Market, Pooley Realty Group or can be purchased through John Blodget or Bill Maxwell.
Musical highlights for the 250th
There will be plenty of musical entertainment as part of the Waldoborough 250th Anniversary. On June 17, the music will continue almost all afternoon and evening at the Clyde L. Sukeforth Memorial Field, off Percy Moody Road.
Jimmy Moreland kicks it off at 1 p.m. with his various string instruments and vocals including country music favorites such as Hank Williams and Johnny Cash.
At 2 p.m. the Rusty Hinges take the stage with their eclectic mix of classic rock, blues, folk, oldies, sea shanties and Celtic tunes. The band members are Nancy Bridges, Frank Bedell, John Couch, John Monterisi, Peter Saladino and Dan Townsend.
MLC (Mid Life Crisis) starts at 3 p.m., a party band from the Midcoast which features high-energy classic rock. Band members are Mac Economy, Mark Barbour, Harley Colwell and Alex Owre.
Finntown Road plays from 5-6 p.m. They reinterpret a mix of oldies, sea shanties, folk, rock and pop, as well as performing some original music. The members are Brian Dunn, Laura Buxbaum, John Couch, and John Monterisi, all of whom live on Finntown Road.
After a one-hour break between shows, The Watts Hall Band will take the stage from 7-10 p.m. This is a 10-piece band featuring three vocalists with high-energy dance music, including rock, classics and blues. This will be their last public show of 2023.
There will be one more musical performance featuring Tom DiMenna at 1 p.m. at The King Solomon Masonic Lodge at 860 Main Street, during the chicken barbecue. Enjoy covers of Gordon Lightfoot’s classic songs while having a good meal.
The children’s games, food trucks and fireworks will all be at the ballfield as well, while the art show will be at Miller School.
Sammi’s Family Entertainment and North American Kelp have recently added their names as gold and silver sponsors, respectively, for the weekend festivities.
News notes:
Lowes in Thomaston donated a chest freezer and a pallet of Gatorade to the Medomak Little League for use at the concessions stand.
The Waldoboro Recreation Department still has some opening for the summer program serving children who are currently in K-6. The program starts June 26 and runs through August 11, and before and after care are available. Contact Waldoboro Rec for more information at 832-5389 ext. 9. The application is also available on the town website.
The final in a series of community forums on A.D. Gray was on April 27, but those with concerns and feedback can reach out to town planner Max Johnstone at the town office. Volunteers of America said the timeline is that they hope to start some work this summer, but it will be two to three years before apartments will be ready for residents. The most recent suggestions were to extend the cover to make a carport for picking up and dropping off residents as it could make it easier and safer during bad weather, and to put in a museum in the streets sign to explain the historical significance of the site as a former church and school.
The Waldoboro Public Library is putting out a call to artists who may wish to contribute to their third annual online “Great Art for Great Reads” auction, which will take place Sept. 1-15 and benefit the library. Both instruction and submission forms are up on the library’s website.
Upcoming Events
Second town shoreline and roadside cleanup: May 6, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Check in at town landing for bags and gloves and then drop off bags there with Public Works before 2 p.m. This is being organized by the Waldoboro Shellfish Warden, but the entire community is encouraged to participate.
Community storytelling workshop: Waldoboro Stories, May 6, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at The Waldo Theatre.
All Things Bright and Beautiful spring concert: May 6, 6 p.m. at Coastal Christian School.
Solo in Waldoboro - Olivia DeLisle: May 6, 8-10 p.m. at The Narrows Tavern.
Waldoborough Historical Society second helping hands spring cleanup: May 7, noon-2p.m. at the museum.
Motherload: Free family film, May 7, 3 p.m. at The Waldo Theatre.
Dessert Theatre: May 12, 7-9 p.m. at Medomak Valley High School.
Migration Fanciful Feast: May 13, 6 p.m., at Cakewood Creative Arts.
Simon Brooks, Storyteller: May 13, 7 p.m. at The Waldo Theatre.