Community News

Comedian Juston McKinney

The final fundraiser for the Waldoborough 250th Anniversary will be a live performance by comedian Juston McKinney on May 26, 7 p.m., in the auditorium at Medomak Valley High School. The cost is $25 if purchased in advance, or $32 at the door. Tickets are available at the town office, the library, Delano’s Seafood Market, Pooley Realty Group or can be purchased through John Blodget or Bill Maxwell.

Waldoboro town columnist

Rebecca Waddell lives in Waldoboro and writes about events and happenings there for The Courier-Gazette. You can reach her at rebeccaswaddell@gmail.com or 215-5489.

Recommended for you