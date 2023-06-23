ROCKLAND — Visit the Rockland Public Library beginning June 26 to pick up registration and a reading log for the Midcoast Summer Reading Program, open to ages 0-18. The club runs from June 26 to Aug. 9.
Applicants do not need to live in Rockland or have a library card to join the summer reading club.
Readers can keep track of their reading in their logs. To earn a weekly prize, visit the library starting June 26, show a librarian your reading log and tell them about the best book or chapters you read that week.
Pass in your reading log by Saturday, Aug. 5 for a chance to win one of 12 brand new bikes donated by the Knox Lodge #189 Masonic Bikes for Books program.
Finally, on Aug. 9, from 3-4 p.m., the Library will celebrate the end of Summer Reading Program with books, lawn and water games, and reveal the winners of the Bikes for Books drawing.
The Library would like to thank the Masonic brothers of Knox Lodge #189 for raising money each year for the Masonic Bikes for Books program. Participating in Summer Reading Program puts your name into the drawing to win one of their 12 bikes.
Ongoing events
In addition to the reading program, from June 26 to Aug. 25, the library will offer free healthy lunches from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. to any child 18 or younger.
Every Saturday at 10:30 a.m., starting July 1, join Ms. Jenn for All Ages Storytime with music, movement and crafts. This program is geared toward toddler - early elementary.
Starting July 11, every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m., Miss Katie will host Toddler Storytime, with songs, dances and three books. Siblings welcome.
Starting July 12, every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m., join Miss Katie for Big Kid Storytime. Pre-K and elementary kids welcome to songs, stories and crafts.
Finally, beginning on July 13, Miss Katie will host Baby Time every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Ages 0-2 years old are invited to songs, rhymes and a short story, followed by social time with other families.