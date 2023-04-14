In August, Jessie Dowling will be competing in the longest and most grueling horse race in the world. But in many ways, she has been preparing for the event her whole life.
The 1,000-kilometer Mongol Derby, a race which roughly follows the network of equestrian highways utilized by Genghis Khan, spans harsh stretches of land shifting from deserts to prairies to bogs. The extreme racing conditions force riders and horses across rivers and over mountains and brings the potential of both heatstroke and hypothermia within the same day.
Unlike other derby races, the official Mongol Derby website promises that “horse welfare comes first on every agenda” which is proven in the training and general rules of the race. If a rider were to pass another mount who was incapacitated in some way, and fail to render aid, the negligent rider would then become disqualified from the race. The derby’s unique guidelines set the tone for a different type of race, rooting itself in Mongol family traditions. And the mental and physical stamina requirements demand a rigorous training regimen.
Once Dowling was selected to participate in the Mongol Derby via an interview, she threw herself into training through the Equestrianists Mongol Derby Academy. She flies to Oregon intermittently for weeks of mental and physical conditioning, where she practices the typical riding position for the 1,000-kilometer race. That position is an A-frame stance, which relieves pressure from the horse’s back and requires incredible athleticism from the rider.
The Mongolian horses themselves are described as equine gladiators. They “don’t come when you whistle, and they won’t appreciate a pat on the back or a kiss on the nose” the site warns. Standing between a mere 12-14 hands, you would not dare refer to these tireless creatures as “ponies”. Toughened by fluctuating weather conditions and harsh terrain, the Mongol horse breed is largely unchanged from the days of Genghis Khan. To date, horses still outnumber the human population in Mongolia, which maintains many equine traditions dating back to the 13th century.
During the 10-day derby, each rider will be using as many as 26 different mounts, cared for by local families along the trail. Check-in stations, called Urtuus, at different intervals during the race provide a chance for respite and a place to fulfill the mandatory rule of swapping a tired horse for a fresh one. The herding families will also provide food and shelter at the end of each race day, which typically runs from 7a.m. until 6p.m.
What is something that Dowling has found to be a unique training point? Bladder control. She laughed and confided that farmers have the luxury of relieving themselves almost anywhere at any time. She has discovered that learning to hold her bladder will be an asset on the long stretches of race, something that other riders may not have to specifically train for.
This daring race draws interest from the tough and gritty, as well as adventurers who simply love being on horseback. Dowling, 41, falls somewhere between the two.
Dowling grew up in Arlington, Va and describes herself as being a “horse girl” from birth. Her first job as a small child was mucking horse stalls. She was later gifted her first horse, Sun Gold, at age 11, but the horse was sold a few years later when Dowling was sent to Hyde boarding school in Bath.
“I was a very angry child,” Dowling said. When she hit puberty, she found herself in conflict with everyone around her. She felt disconnected from her true passions; her love of horses and her desire to work with them into adulthood was met with criticism. “It’s impractical to do anything with a horse” was a resonating phrase which inadvertently taught her to suppress her desires. She struggled to forge meaningful relationships in her young adult years, and eventually threw herself into exploring local food systems, environmental activism and ethical dairy farming. All things related to horses became a dormant dream as she traveled and studied, eventually earning a master's degree in London.
With no prior background or family history of farming, Dowling made her return to Maine by jumping into dairy farming at an Appleton creamery in 2007. She filled her life with goats and sheep as they were deemed the more practical of livestock animals, but her heart continued to yearn for horses. She eventually started her own dairy farm, Fuzzy Udder, in 2011 and was gifted two fillies shortly after.
Dowling soon discovered the psychological parallels between her own healing journey, and the intuition it takes to bond with another living creature, particularly one as complex as a horse.
“In order to work with horses, you have to work on yourself...horses can become your mirror,” Dowling said. “If you are having a bad day and you take your horse out for a ride, you will have a bad ride.” Dowling’s intuition and desire to communicate closely with her animals helped her to heal from past traumas, but not without intense self-awareness and arduous work. With her body conditioned by farm labor, and years of therapy behind her, she feels grateful for her natural grit that has pulled her through tough places.
Mental health crises continue to increase in the farming community, as the isolation of the work itself, and lack of rest and resources have remained unchanged. Within her local dairy community, she has recently lost two friends and colleagues to suicide. After the death of a friend in 2021, Dowling acquired the livestock and guardian dogs from Appleton Creamery. Her animals currently total 20 sheep, 27 goats, eight dogs, and three horses. Additionally, she runs Maine Milk Mavens, a dairy distribution company which services most of Maine.
Despite the demanding workload with her dairy production, Dowling is pouring her energy and finances into the Mongol Derby, and whatever may lie beyond the finish line. Along with personal fundraising, Dowling is working to benefit her choice charity, BraveHearts, as well as the official Mongol Derby charity, Steppe and Hoof. BraveHearts aids veterans with mental health issues and PTSD through equine therapy and horsemanship. Steppe and Hoof benefits Mongolian herders with veterinary care, which supports the centuries-long traditions of horse racing and herding culture. More information on these charities and Dowling’s fundraising efforts may be found through the link on her Instagram profile @JessieHorseLove.
Now that Dowling has shed the criticism that previously plagued her love of horses, she is fully committed to making up for lost time in equine endeavors. When asked what would eventually happen to her dairy herd and farms, she laughed. “That is the question...I’m setting a new intention for my life.”
She said she feels as though she wasted enough time by not working with horses, and by substituting smaller livestock animals as a consolation prize. Now that she sees her passions coming full circle, the possibility of exploring equine healing modalities, or even horse training excites her. She confirmed that she would entertain offers from potential buyers for her farm, though she will likely always have some sheep and goats, as she loves them dearly.