UNION — With views of the White Mountains, Muscongus Bay, and the Camden Hills, the Clarry Hill Highlands is an iconic landscape where agriculture, wildlife, recreation and Maine’s natural splendor all converge. The property is adjacent to Midcoast Conservancy’s existing Clarry Hill Preserve. Midcoast Conservancy is working to protect this special place both for its habitat value and to support working landscapes in the region. Maine Farmland Trust is contributing to the project by purchasing an agricultural easement.

The 263-acre property, located in Union and Waldoboro, came up for sale by a private landowner, Coastal Blueberry Services, Inc., in late 2022.

