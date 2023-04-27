UNION — With views of the White Mountains, Muscongus Bay, and the Camden Hills, the Clarry Hill Highlands is an iconic landscape where agriculture, wildlife, recreation and Maine’s natural splendor all converge. The property is adjacent to Midcoast Conservancy’s existing Clarry Hill Preserve. Midcoast Conservancy is working to protect this special place both for its habitat value and to support working landscapes in the region. Maine Farmland Trust is contributing to the project by purchasing an agricultural easement.
The 263-acre property, located in Union and Waldoboro, came up for sale by a private landowner, Coastal Blueberry Services, Inc., in late 2022.
“Clarry Hill is a unique landscape that celebrates the best of Maine,” said Pete Nichols, executive director of Midcoast Conservancy. “A first-time visitor would immediately notice the incredible views, but more importantly, the property is lush with blueberry barrens that reflect one of our state’s heritage crops, and it supports habitat for threatened bird species. We are excited to conserve this gem for the people of the state of Maine.”
Maine Farmland Trust will assist in the project, Nichols explained, by purchasing an agricultural easement on the property. “Clarry Hill has been on our radar for years,” said Amy Fisher, president and CEO of Maine Farmland Trust. “This scenic area of the Midcoast is particularly vulnerable to development, and an agricultural easement will make it possible for future farmers to continue cultivating and harvesting wild blueberries here.”
Midcoast Conservancy’s acquisition of this parcel would add to the existing 87-acre Clarry Hill Preserve that is a destination for bird enthusiasts from around the state and region. Midcoast Conservancy is also working closely with Hog Island Audubon on this project, as they visit the site frequently as part of their nature programming.
Chris Schorn, director of Land Conservation and Ecology for Midcoast Conservancy, recognizes the significance of this project: “Anyone who has visited Clarry Hill knows that the importance of this project speaks for itself. There are few other places in the Midcoast that offer such stunning views while also providing a working landscape and vital habitat for rare and threatened species. I could not be more excited to work to conserve this landscape — not only for the sake of what is already there, but for the community connections to this place that we can help grow and safeguard into perpetuity.”
In mid-September, Midcoast Conservancy will take over ownership of the property while Maine Farmland Trust purchases the easement to protect it. Both Midcoast Conservancy and Maine Farmland Trust are actively fundraising to support this project. For more information, please visit clarryhill.org.