Community News

BANGOR — Students at the Mid-Coast School of Technology did not skip a beat returning to the SkillsUSA Maine Leadership and Skills Conference for the first time since March 2019. SkillsUSA is a national co-curricular organization geared towards connecting students with teachers, industry, and post-secondary institutions to better the workforce in the United States.

Every year, MCST hosts in-house competitions to determine eligibility for the state contest in March. First-place finishers at the state contest move on to compete at the National Leadership and Skills Conference in Atlanta, Georgia. Like most events in March of 2020, the Maine Leadership and Skills Conference was canceled at the last minute, followed by an abbreviated format in 2021. This year, 22 Maine career and technical schools returned to the traditional two-day in-person event.

Recommended for you