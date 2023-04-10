CAMDEN —the First Congregational Church (UCC) of Camden will host a morning workshop Saturday, April 22, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., that delves into the topic of inner freedom through the teachings of Meister Eckhart. This event is free and open to the public, though preregistration is required.
The workshop will introduce the provocative wisdom of Meister Eckhart (ca. 1260 – 1328), a medieval thinker heralded by some in his day as a provocateur and condemned by authorities as a heretic. As a prophetic voice, he used poetic images and an invented vocabulary to express a unitive approach to reality. Beloved by adventurous readers and those longing for spiritual depth, Eckhart was convinced that “within each of us is a divine treasure, and if we hope to discover it, we need to go deep into the heart of who we are.” In this workshop we’ll explore what he meant when he called us to journey on “a wayless way,” and how we might open ourselves to the adventure of inner freedom.
This event, led by Camden resident Mark S. Burrows, historian, poet, and translator, and Jon M. Sweeney, writer and independent scholar, features their just published book, “Meister Eckhart’s Book of Darkness and Light. Meditations for the Journey on the Wayless Way.” Copies will be available for purchase on the day of the event.