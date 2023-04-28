Community News

CAMDEN — The long winter training season is wrapping up for the more than 60 Megunticook rowers who have taken on the challenge of “Rowing the Coast” of Maine for the third year in a row. The rowers range in age from 12 to over 70 and are closing in on the goal of 3,500 miles or 5,632,704 meters. They are also inviting you to Camden’s Village Green to watch them erg the final meters on Sunday, May 7 from 10 a.m. until they cross the line.

Megunticook Rowing welcomes everyone to come try out the ergs and row the coast with them. In addition, they are asking for your support in this challenge to raise $12,000. This year funds will go towards scholarships.

