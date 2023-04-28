CAMDEN — The long winter training season is wrapping up for the more than 60 Megunticook rowers who have taken on the challenge of “Rowing the Coast” of Maine for the third year in a row. The rowers range in age from 12 to over 70 and are closing in on the goal of 3,500 miles or 5,632,704 meters. They are also inviting you to Camden’s Village Green to watch them erg the final meters on Sunday, May 7 from 10 a.m. until they cross the line.
Megunticook Rowing welcomes everyone to come try out the ergs and row the coast with them. In addition, they are asking for your support in this challenge to raise $12,000. This year funds will go towards scholarships.
“The high school teams are racking up almost 100,000 meters a session, twice a day,” said executive director Olivia Goodwin-Cook. “And our Masters Rowers are hitting the ergs hard as well. As of April 25, we have rowed almost 3 million meters. Rowing is always a group effort and we believe that everyone should have a chance to embrace this incredible sport. That is why this year the dollars raised will fund our scholarship program.”
How does Row The Coast work exactly? Junior rowers and masters rowers have been training all winter at Megunticook Rowing’s Indoor Training Center at the MidCoast Recreation Center and at home. All participants are sending in their meters weekly to Goodwin-Cook. To track the progress or make a donation, visit classy.org/campaign/row-the-coast-of-maine-2023/c479202.
It’s a dedicated bunch; on Saturday, April 8, 15 rowers took the Polar Plunge in Barrett’s Cove to jump start Row The Coast month. The Polar Plunge effort alone raised $3,442. The junior rowers have begun rowing on the Megunticook Lake and the masters are next.
Megunticook Rowing is a 501c3 organization based in Camden, Maine. The mission is to strengthen minds, bodies and community through rowing. Since 2008, the program has grown from a handful of dedicated rowers with a couple of donated shells, to an organization that sends high school aged and masters rowers to in-state regattas and Boston’s Head of the Charles. Many junior rowers have gone on to compete in Division 1 programs. Just as important, the Club Rowers and the Masters programs provide coaching to develop skills and a lifetime love of rowing.