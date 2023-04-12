Community News

CAMDEN — Sixty plus rowers ranging in age from 14 to over 70 are racking up miles on their ergs (rowing machines) in a team effort to row the length of the coast of Maine this April. That’s 3,500 miles or 5,632,704 meters. The $12,000 goal of this springtime fundraiser will go towards scholarships.

“We strongly believe that everyone should have a chance to embrace this incredible sport,” said executive director Olivia Goodwin-Cook. “Regardless of age, skill level or finances — everyone can have a seat in the boat. Raising $12,000 will ensure we can deliver on that promise.”

