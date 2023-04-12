CAMDEN — Sixty plus rowers ranging in age from 14 to over 70 are racking up miles on their ergs (rowing machines) in a team effort to row the length of the coast of Maine this April. That’s 3,500 miles or 5,632,704 meters. The $12,000 goal of this springtime fundraiser will go towards scholarships.
“We strongly believe that everyone should have a chance to embrace this incredible sport,” said executive director Olivia Goodwin-Cook. “Regardless of age, skill level or finances — everyone can have a seat in the boat. Raising $12,000 will ensure we can deliver on that promise.”
On Saturday, April 8, 12 rowers took the Polar Plunge in Barrett’s Cove to jump start Row The Coast month. The Polar Plunge effort alone raised $3,442.
Junior rowers have been training all winter at Megunticook Rowing’s Indoor Training Center at the MidCoast Recreation Center. They are now in the home stretch, putting in the work five mornings a week before they get back on the water in late April. Coached by Olivia Goodwin-Cook, Meredith Currier, and Will Schaetzke, they had their first competition at the Waynflete school indoor regatta in Portland, Sunday, April 2.
All participants will be sending in their meters weekly to Goodwin-Cook whether they are erging at the MRC or at home. The event will culminate with rowers gathering on Camden’s Village Green Sunday, May 7 to erg the final meters of the coast. Megunticook Rowing welcomes everyone to come try out the ergs and row the coast.