CAMDEN — The 12 rowing machines set up in Camden’s Village Green hummed all morning and afternoon May 7 as 24 members of Megunticook Rowing erged the final meters to wrap up their long winter training season.
In total, the more than 60 Megunticook rowers who had taken on the challenge of “Rowing the Coast” of Maine for the third year in a row, ended up rowing the entire Maine and New Hampshire coast and made it over three quarters of the way down the Massachusetts coast. That’s a total of 7,496,926 meters.
Now they are looking to raise the final dollars to match the goal of $12,000. The public can reward their effort by contributing here.
Or you can mail a check to Megunticook Rowing P.O. Box 855 Camden, Maine 04843.
“After a very rainy week, we had a beautiful day on Camden’s Village Green to rack up the final meters,” said executive director Olivia Goodwin-Cook. “This event lets the public see the camaraderie that exists between teammates and the wonderful interaction between the masters and the junior rowers. It’s one big Megunticook Rowing team. That’s why we are raising money for scholarships because we want everyone to have the opportunity to enjoy this sport regardless of age, skill level or financial status. Megunticook Rowing is committed to providing a seat in the boat for everyone.”
How does Row The Coast work exactly? Junior and masters rowers have been training all winter at Megunticook Rowing’s Indoor Training Center at the MidCoast Recreation Center and at home. All participants sent in their meters weekly to Goodwin-Cook.
On Saturday, April 8, 15 rowers took the Polar Plunge in Barrett’s Cove to jump start Row The Coast month. The Polar Plunge effort alone raised $3,442. The junior and masters rowers leave indoor training behind and row on Megunticook Lake.