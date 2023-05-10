Community News

CAMDEN — The 12 rowing machines set up in Camden’s Village Green hummed all morning  and afternoon May 7 as 24 members of Megunticook Rowing erged the final meters to wrap up their long winter training season.

In total, the more than 60 Megunticook rowers who had taken on the challenge of “Rowing the Coast” of Maine for the third year in a row, ended up rowing the entire Maine and New Hampshire coast and made it over three quarters of the way down the Massachusetts coast. That’s a total of 7,496,926 meters.

