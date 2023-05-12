Community News

SEA Fair 2023

MRCAC will have a table at the upcoming Stewardship Education Alliance (S.E.A.) Fair Friday June 2 from 1-5 p.m. at the Camden Amphitheatre.

The next monthly Megunticook River Citizens Advisory Committee speaker series event will be taking place Tuesday May 16 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. via Zoom. The event will also be live streamed via the town of Camden's YouTube channel, and the recording will be available on the website following the presentation.

May's presentation, Wabanaki Land Relations, Caretaking, and Responsibility — thoughts on the Megunticook, will be given by Dr. Darren J. Ranco.