The next monthly Megunticook River Citizens Advisory Committee speaker series event will be taking place Tuesday May 16 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. via Zoom. The event will also be live streamed via the town of Camden's YouTube channel, and the recording will be available on the website following the presentation.
May's presentation, Wabanaki Land Relations, Caretaking, and Responsibility — thoughts on the Megunticook, will be given by Dr. Darren J. Ranco.
Ranco, a citizen of the Penobscot Nation, is a professor of anthropology, chair of Native American Programs, and faculty fellow at the Mitchell Center for Sustainability Solutions at the University of Maine. He has a master’s degree in environmental law from Vermont Law School and a doctorate in social anthropology from Harvard University. His research focuses on the ways in which indigenous nations resist environmental destruction by using indigenous science and diplomacies to protect their natural and cultural resources. He teaches classes on indigenous intellectual property rights, research ethics, environmental justice and tribal governance. As a citizen of the Penobscot Nation, he is particularly interested in how better research relationships can be made between universities, land trusts, Native and non-Native researchers, and indigenous communities.