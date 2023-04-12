Community News

MVHS Speech Award winners

Back row, left to right: Chris Harris, Elias Pluecker and Liam Wilson.

Front row, left to right: Kelsey Payson, Anna Weber and Noah Morris.

WALDOBORO — On the morning of April 12, Medomak Valley High School held its annual Philbrook Speech Competition, an event that highlights and rewards students who have taken a position on a topic, supported it with research and urged their audience to a call to action.

This year’s competition of 21 students, coordinated by the English Language Arts Department, started many years ago with a bequest of money from the Philbrook family, but has continued in recent years because of another generous bequest of Conrad and Louise Ulbrich, in an effort to support and encourage MVHS students to aim high and achieve in public speaking. Three judges from the community — Mrs. Susan Campagna, Mrs. Sandra O’Farrell and Ms. Wilhelmina Ulbrich — spent the morning scoring student speeches of three to five minutes in length.

