MVHS Students of the Month

Medomak Valley High School's students of the month: Porter Gahagen, Jalyn Drost, Cynthia Shelmerdine and Mikayla Maschino.

WALDOBORO — Medomak Valley High School has recognized their students of the month for each class.

March’s Students of the Month are Porter Gahagen, sophomore; Jalyn Drost, junior; Cynthia Shelmerdine, senior; and Mikayla Maschino, freshman.

