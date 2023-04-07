Medomak Valley High School recognizes March Students of the Month Apr 7, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Community News Medomak Valley High School's students of the month: Porter Gahagen, Jalyn Drost, Cynthia Shelmerdine and Mikayla Maschino. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WALDOBORO — Medomak Valley High School has recognized their students of the month for each class.March’s Students of the Month are Porter Gahagen, sophomore; Jalyn Drost, junior; Cynthia Shelmerdine, senior; and Mikayla Maschino, freshman. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Biz Offers Opening late Thursday and Friday! Spring Hop is coming May 6th! Bonnie’s Place is all Maine Made Spring Hop May 6th! Pot O’ Gold 50/50 Raffle For Habitat More Biz Offers Local Events Biz Briefs SANY Of Maine to hold “SANY DIG DAY: LET’S GET DIRTY!” demo day for SANY brand construction and excavation equipment at Union Fairgrounds Union Farm Equipment CHIP, SPLIT & DRIVE Open House event held Saturday, April, 29th Rare Opportunity to Own 200-Acre Parcel Next to Acadia National Park Frank Lloyd Wright-Inspired Maine Mountain Home Featured in Reside Magazine Anna Moorman Recognized by Anthem for Medicare Sales More Biz Briefs E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. Knox County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists