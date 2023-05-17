WALDOBORO — The 21st-annual Empty Bowl community service supper is coming up on Wednesday, May 24, at Medomak Valley High School, 320 Manktown Road, Waldoboro.
Food insecurity is a problem not just in other parts of the world, but in our very own towns. Share the love, share the wealth, share the food, help feed our community and foster community service in our youth.
All bowls are handmade by students and faculty and priced at $10 each. This includes your dinner of a delicious selection of homemade foods. All proceeds are donated to the six local food pantries in our district.
Select your favorite bowl, fill with delicious homemade soup, casserole, add a side of salad,
bread, dessert and something to drink, and enjoy.
Rinse your bowl and take it home to enjoy all year. Bowls are dishwasher and microwave safe.
First come, first serve - line starts at 5:15 p.m.; supper is open from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Buy more than one, many matching sets are available at bargain prices.
A silent auction of beautiful ceramic items created by students and ceramics instructor Krisanne Baker will raise additional funds for the food pantries. We try to keep the prices low so most people can afford to come to the supper. But if you can, feel free to contribute extra.
This event will occur outside by the ocean mural in the back of the gym. If there is rain, it will be in the cafeteria.
MVHS Jazz band and additional musical performances will play.
RSU 40 Art Boosters will be having a separate table of art and handmade items for sale. The Art Boosters will be raising money to support the visual and performing arts within RSU 40 schools.