Community News

Empty Bowl supper
Photo by Evelyn Overlock

WALDOBORO — The 21st-annual Empty Bowl community service supper is coming up on Wednesday, May 24, at Medomak Valley High School, 320 Manktown Road, Waldoboro.

Food insecurity is a problem not just in other parts of the world, but in our very own towns. Share the love, share the wealth, share the food, help feed our community and foster community service in our youth.

