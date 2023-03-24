Medomak Middle School releases second trimester honor roll Mar 24, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Community News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WALDOBORO — Medomak Middle School has released its honor roll for the second trimester of the school year. Listed below are the students who made the honor roll or high honors.Seventh-grade High Honors: Avery Bailey, Maya Catapano-Kangas, Anna Cheesman, Addison Crawford, Kirsten Creamer, Liam Doughty, Hannah Fecteau, Khloe Flynn, Judd Gamage, Mina Hardman, Riley Johnson, Joshua Kelly, Abigail Kopishke, Brianna Neal, Emerson Oakes, Bradley Overlock, Anna Reed, Sarita Roopchand, Natalie Simmons, Blayze Teele, Olivia Turner, Tenzin Ware, Alexis Willey and Kendall Wyman.Seventh-grade Honors: Owen Anderson, Lacey Barter, Connor Benner, Grady Berry, Aubrey Court, Grady Emerson, Cole Esancy, Jamison Frost, Madeline Griffin, Sara Hafemann, Kyli Jones, Tanner Kopishke, Noah Lash, Madelynn Lash, Sienna Lee, Reese Lewis, Jacob Lord, Miles Luellen, Izabella Montgomery, Elizabeth Moody, Cassandra Rawls, Kaiden Reed, Sylas Ripley, Colby Simmons, Daisy Swindler, William Trainor, Angel Wadsworth, Madalynn Warner, Summer Weston and Elijah Young.Eighth grade High Honors: Rachel Barbour, Maggie Bruno, Ana Cabot, Carlie Cooney, Alyse Court, Colby Daigle, Kollin Donlin, Grayson Downing, Demitri Emerson, McKenzie Felter, Isaiah Feltis, Arianna Kennard, Abigail Lima, Raven Marsters, Ella McClean, Ivy McCollett, Olivia McMurrin, Brooke McNelly, Tilia Meinersmann, Adelaide Morris, Landon Morrison, Brayden Nadeau, Cadence Overlock, Cecilia Jane Pluecker, Michael Riley, Nicholas Rogers, Jennika Schumann, Corrie Simmons, Lillian Simmons, Summer Staples and Joseph Wilcox.Eighth grade Honors: Lucas Baker, Miley Black, Nicholas Bowman, Noah Buck, Grady Curtis, Ren Davis, Asher Dennison, Liam Emmet, Liam Feeley, Paige Gerlack, Elsie Golstein, Reid Grindle, Grace Havener, Wyatt Hood, Kadence Johnson, Torin Lally, Landon Lewis, Liam Libby, Kehli Maxcy, Kaelyn Read, Brendan Reed, Nicholas Russo, Landon Starr, Adrian Tarr and Nolan Wellman. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Medomak Valley High School Maine School Administrative District 40 Honor Roll Medomak Middle School Recommended for you Biz Offers Boat and RV Storage Available Spring Hop is Coming!! Open Wednesday thru Friday this week! Open at 10 this morning Spring Hop is Coming Back!! More Biz Offers Local Events Biz Briefs Biz Community Expo at the Samoset Kitchen Renovations! We have new Cabinet Displays to help choose your style! Thinking about a new Kitchen for 2023! Allen Insurance and Financial Named Employee-Owned Company of the Year by the New England Chapter of The ESOP Association FIRST HOOP CELEBRATES ITS 18TH SEASON WITH $32,500 CONTRIBUTION More Biz Briefs E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists