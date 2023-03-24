Community News

WALDOBORO — Medomak Middle School has released its honor roll for the second trimester of the school year. Listed below are the students who made the honor roll or high honors.

Seventh-grade High Honors: Avery Bailey, Maya Catapano-Kangas, Anna Cheesman, Addison Crawford, Kirsten Creamer, Liam Doughty, Hannah Fecteau, Khloe Flynn, Judd Gamage, Mina Hardman, Riley Johnson, Joshua Kelly, Abigail Kopishke, Brianna Neal, Emerson Oakes, Bradley Overlock, Anna Reed, Sarita Roopchand, Natalie Simmons, Blayze Teele, Olivia Turner, Tenzin Ware, Alexis Willey and Kendall Wyman.