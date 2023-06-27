Medomak Middle School announces third trimester honors list Jun 27, 2023 Jun 27, 2023 Updated 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Community News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WALDOBORO — Medomak Middle School has released their list of students who made either honor roll or high honors during the third trimester of the school year.Eighth-grade High Honors Trimester 3 Honor Roll: Lucas Baker, Rachel Barbour, Maggie Bruno, Ana Cabot, Carlie Cooney, Alyse Court, Grady Curtis, Colby Daigle, Kollin Donlin, Grayson Downing, Grace Havener, Arianna Kennard, Abigail Lima, Raven Marsters, Ella McClean, Olivia McMurrin, Brooke McNelly, Adelaide Morris, Landon Morrison, Brayden Nadeau, Cadence Overlock, Michael Riley, Nicholas Rogers, Jennika Schumann, Corrie Simmons, Summer Staples, Landon Starr and Adrian Tarr.Eighth-grade Honors Trimester 3 Honor Roll: Miley Black, Nicholas Bowman, Ren Davis, William Emmet, Liam Feeley, Isaiah Feltis, Andrew Flanders, Joshua Goss, Reid Grindle, Rayna Instasi, Hope Knight, Landon Lewis, Liam Libby, Haylie Matson, Ivy McCollett, Tilia Meinersmann, Griffin Murray, Charles Noke, Kaine Pagano, Cecilia Jane Plueker, Orion Potter, Brendan Reed, Nicholas Russo, Lillian Simons, Grace Townsend, Joseph WilcoxSeventh-grade High Honors Trimester 3 Honor Roll: Maya Catapano-Kangas, Anna Cheesman, Aubrey Court, Addison Crawford, Kirsten Creamer, Hayleigh Day, Liam Doughty, Hannah Fecteau, Judd Gamage, Riley Johnson, Kyli Jones, Abigail Kopishke, Sienna Lee, Reese Lewis, Izabella Montgomery, Bradley Overlock, Anna Reed, Sarita Roopchand, Natalie Simmons, Olivia Turner, Tenzin Ware, Alexis Willey and Kendall Wyman.Seventh-grade Honors Trimester 3 Honor Roll: Owen Anderson, Avery Bailey, Grady Berry, Khloe Flynn, Jamieson Frost, Alanna Goss, Sara Hafemann Mina Hardman, Tanner Kopishke, Jada LeFort, Miles Luellen, Elizabeth Moody, Brianna Neal, Emerson Oakes, Cassandra Rawls, Colby Simmons, William Trainor, Angel Wadsworth and Summer Weston. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Biz Briefs Sam Grinnell Completes Liberty Mutual Producer Development Program Learn How to Calm Strong Emotions with Resonant Language – returning in March Breakwater Design & Build, Inc. Get your business on the big screen. On-screen advertising at the Strand Theatre – 150/month! New days and Hours start next week! More Biz Briefs Local Events Biz Offers We have things you won’t find just anywhere!! Strand Summer Story Drive! 100 years of stories are being collected. We want to hear yours. Wes Anderson’s ASTEROID CITY June 30 – July 15 at the Strand Theatre downtown Rockland! New Fairy Line added for International Fairy Day. SON LITTLE – Live at the Strand! – July 2 More Biz Offers E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. Knox County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists