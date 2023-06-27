Community News

WALDOBORO — Medomak Middle School has released their list of students who made either honor roll or high honors during the third trimester of the school year.

Eighth-grade High Honors Trimester 3 Honor Roll: Lucas Baker, Rachel Barbour, Maggie Bruno, Ana Cabot, Carlie Cooney, Alyse Court, Grady Curtis, Colby Daigle, Kollin Donlin, Grayson Downing, Grace Havener, Arianna Kennard, Abigail Lima, Raven Marsters, Ella McClean, Olivia McMurrin, Brooke McNelly, Adelaide Morris, Landon Morrison, Brayden Nadeau, Cadence Overlock, Michael Riley, Nicholas Rogers, Jennika Schumann, Corrie Simmons, Summer Staples, Landon Starr and Adrian Tarr.

