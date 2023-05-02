Marshall Point Lighthouse and Museum opening and hours May 2, 2023 May 2, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Community News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ST GEORGE — The Marshall Point Lighthouse Museum & Shop will open May 6 and continue on weekends only through May.The Museum’s May open hours are Saturdays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sundays from 12-4 p.m.From Memorial Day to Columbus Day, their hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Sunday and Monday 12-4 p.m.We look forward to welcoming you to our beautiful and historic grounds, museum and shop in Port Clyde this coming season. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Biz Briefs 3,000 DUCKS RACING TOWARD CAMDEN HARBOR! Amy Bowen Earns CPIA Designation Portland Office Welcomes Kali Pratt Six Business Spring Hop Coming! Vintage Accents “Mischievous Magpie” Is Live! More Biz Briefs Local Events Biz Offers Countdown has begun, are you coming? Spring Hop is Saturday!!! Opening at 10:30 today. Six Businesses Spring Hop is coming! THE DUCKS ARE COMING! More Biz Offers E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. Knox County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists