Community News

A new bill initiated by the survivor-powered, grassroots group Finding Our Voices became part of Maine statute on June 22 when it was signed into law by Governor Janet T. Mills. Sponsored by Rep. Vicki Doudera (D-Camden), LD 692 restricts the early release of domestic abusers from county jails and requires stronger efforts be made to notify victims when an early release does occur.

Finding Our Voices gathers and amplifies the voices of survivors to alert everyone in Maine to the domestic abuse all around us. In April, eight women domestic abuse survivors from this group gave harrowing testimony in support of LD 692 before the Legislature's Joint Standing Committee on Criminal Justice and Public Safety. They spoke about the terror and risk they and their children were pulled into by their convicted intimate partners not receiving adequate prison time, and also by not being notified about the ahead-of-schedule release of these violent criminals.

Recommended for you