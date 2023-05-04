Virginia Oliver, the oldest lobster trapper in Maine, holds her May 2022 lobster license. Oliver will celebrate her 103rd birthday in June. She and her son Max Oliver lobster three days a week together.
Virginia Oliver, the oldest lobster trapper in Maine, holds her May 2022 lobster license. Oliver will celebrate her 103rd birthday in June. She and her son Max Oliver lobster three days a week together.
The book cover of "The Lobster Lady: Maine's 102-Year-Old Legend," about Virginia Oliver.
ROCKLAND — Virginia Oliver, Maine’s 102-year-old lobster trapper, will be honored by the Maine Chapter of American Mothers, Inc. on Saturday, May 13, at the Rockland Elks lodge.
“Her legacy is definitely one that should be honored and shared,” said Lina Cloutier Michaud, president of the Maine Chapter of American Mothers, Inc.
The luncheon, scheduled for the day before Mother’s Day, is open to the public and will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Rockland Elks lodge on 210 Rankin St. Tickets are $15 and must be purchased in advance.
Oliver began lobstering off Rockland’s coast when she was eight, and she continues to trap lobsters three days a week with her son, Max Oliver.
Though Oliver took time off from lobstering to raise her daughter and three sons, she has no plans to retire from a vocation she loves.
“You’ve got to keep moving,” Oliver said. “Otherwise, you’ll end up in a wheelchair.”
Oliver’s work ethic and her dedication to her family is inspirational, said Michaud, who was Maine Mother of the Year in 2019.
“We are delighted to honor Ginny as our 2023 Maine Mother of Achievement this Mother’s Day,” Michaud said.
Copies of “The Lobster Lady: Maine’s 102-Year-Old Legend,” a book that chronicles Oliver’s life, will be available for purchase during the luncheon. The book is written by author Barbara Walsh and is illustrated by painter Shelby Crouse.
Checks or cash will be accepted for copies of the book.
Oliver, who has been interviewed by news media across the globe, was first featured in a documentary film produced by the Rockland Historical Society.
For more information on the event and purchasing tickets, contact Lina Cloutier Michaud at (207) 485-4710 or slaale@hotmail.com.