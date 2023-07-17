ROCKLAND — The Maine Lobster Festival is pleased to announce that 11 contestants will compete for the title of 2023 Maine Lobster Festival Delegate at the 76th Maine Lobster Festival.
The coronation will be held Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 6:30 p.m. on the Main stage on the Festival grounds at Harbor Park in Rockland. Also crowned will be a Runner-Up and Miss Congeniality.
Winter Adams
Winter Adams graduated from Oceanside High School in 2023 and will be attending the University of Maine at Farmington for a degree in secondary English education. In high school she played varsity field hockey and will continue the sport in college. Winter is a lifetime member of the Girl Scouts and is highly involved with Rockland's mural arts programs. Winter has chosen to be an educator because she wants to be able to foster growth on both personal and community levels in high school aged kids. Winter has chosen the Girl Scouts Knox Service Unit as her non-profit. Winter was a member of the service unit for two years and learned just how hard the women involved work to do good for young girls everywhere.
Jillian Barnard
Jillian Barnard will be a senior at Oceanside High School this fall. At OHS she is a multi-sport athlete, competing in soccer and softball, as well as other activities, including being the OHS junior class representative for the RSU 13 School Board. Jillian is a student at the Mid-Coast School of Technology where she is preparing for her EMT exam. She recently was awarded the state gold medal for Skills USA in the EMT category. Jillian is competing to be the MLF delegate because she believes she can be a positive influence and role model for her peers and the younger members of her community. Jillian has chosen Pope Memorial Humane Society as her non-profit.
Allison Colburn
Allison Colburn graduated from Oceanside High School this year. While at OHS, she played field hockey, softball and competitive cheerleading. She was active in key club, student government, the Olympia Snowe Women’s Leadership Institute, National Honor Society and the National Student Leadership Conference. Her plans are to attend school in Weston, Mass. and major in nursing. She will also minor in political science and achieve a certificate in Spanish for health sciences. Allison’s goal is to help people while they are going through some of their worst times and help them get to some of their best times. Allison has chosen New Hope Midcoast as her non-profit.
Ashleigh Cronin
Ashleigh Cronin is a recent graduate of Oceanside High School. In high school she participated in competitive dance and cheerleading, as well as assistant teaching and coaching in both activities. Ashleigh has spent the past two summers working as a CIT at Alford Lake Camp. Her plan is to become a pediatric physical therapist after college to work with kids and help them overcome injuries and continue to do things they love. Ashleigh is a life-long Thomaston resident and is competing in the Maine Lobster Festival Delegate competition because it supports the community. She loves working with kids, meeting new people, and being involved. Ashleigh has chosen Hole In The Wall Gang Camp as her non-profit.
Adelaide Hendricks
Adelaide Hendricks is a recent graduate of Oceanside High School. Throughout high school, she participated in multiple school musicals and plays. She also sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" at sports and community events. Additionally, Addie had the privilege of attending two MMEA District III Festivals and the All-State Music Festival in the honor choir. She will be attending the University of Southern Maine this fall with a plan to become a high school history teacher. Addie has previously volunteered in the food tent and enjoyed every second. She says, "Seeing faces from all over the world coming to experience what our community is about is amazing.” Addie has chosen the Alzheimer's Foundation of America as her non-profit.
Cassidy Novicka
Cassidy Novicka has been a resident of Rockland for the last 18 years. She graduated as valedictorian from Oceanside High School in June. In school she played field hockey and ran track. Cassidy was the treasurer of her class, president of Key Club, an Olympia’s Leader and a member of the National Honors Society. This fall she will be attending the University of Maine, majoring in political science and pre-law with hopes of attending law school after. Lobstering has been a big part of her family's history. Cassidy’s mother, grandfather, great-grandfather and many relatives have been and are lobstermen. She has helped out on her grandfather’s boat, the Teacher’s Pet. Cassidy has chosen the Lung Cancer Foundation of America as her non-profit. Her grandfather, Neil “Al'' Novicka, was lost to lung cancer in 2015, making this foundation near and dear to her heart.
Autumn Oxton
Autumn Oxton graduated from Vinalhaven High School and also attended the Mid-Coast School of Technology. There, she studied welding and fabrication, the CNA program and auto collision. She attended college at Aveda Institute for Cosmetology and now works at Serenity Hair Salon in Damariscotta. In her spare time, Autumn serves on the Nobleboro Fire Department, participates in cheerleading for Oceanside High School, works on multiple fishing vessels, goes fishing and spends time with family. She is competing because this has been a dream of hers since she was a little girl. Autumn has chosen The Maine Lobstermen’s Association as her non-profit.
Lizzi Swan
Lizzi Swan Graduated from Medomak Valley High School in 2022. In high school, she played soccer and tennis and was a cheerleader. In addition, she was class president, a member of the National Honors Society and a member of PAWS. While she is currently enrolled at Boston College, Lizzi maintains summer employment at The Landings Restaurant, Beth’s Farm Market and Maine Scene. Lizzi plans to complete her undergraduate degree at Boston College and continue to law school. As a lawyer, she hopes to focus on human rights to help those who cannot help themselves. Lizzi is excited to compete for the title of Maine Lobster Festival Delegate to immerse herself more in her community. Lizzi has chosen New Hope Midcoast as her non-profit.
Olivia Van Buskirk
Olivia Van Buskirk recently graduated from Oceanside High School. In high school Olivia was involved with the National Honor Society, student government and theater. She choreographed and participated in set design with the OHS drama program. She has been dancing since she was three years old and has been on a competitive team with Studio Red since the age of seven. Her summer job is at McLoon’s Lobster. This fall, Olivia will attend the University of New Hampshire, majoring in occupational therapy and continuing to dance. Her goal is to have a career working with kids in the community helping them grow. Olivia has chosen Big Brothers of Mid-Maine as her non-profit.
Abby Waterman
Abby Waterman is a 2023 graduate of Oceanside High School. In high school Abby participated in sports and was involved in the community. Abby has also participated in camps to help younger athletes, and has mentored 8th graders to make their transition to high school easier. She grew up on a boat lobstering, and has learned how important the industry is to families and our state. Abby is passionate about this career path herself and plans to include it in her future. She is attending University of Maine at Augusta in the fall to study dental hygiene. Being a role model for younger kids is an important part of who she is. Abby has chosen The Landing Place as her non-profit.
Mara Wellman
Mara Wellman is a 2023 graduate of Oceanside High School. She has been a dancer since she was three years old, competitively since she was nine. Mara also loves to draw and paint. Mara wants to take on the role of Maine Lobster Festival Delegate to be a strong advocate for Maine lobstermen. Mara’s family is from Vinalhaven and she is incredibly aware of the struggles the industry has been facing, and she looks forward to being a voice in that fight. Mara plans to attend Aveda Institute Maine for cosmetology in the fall. Mara has chosen Good Shepard Food Bank as her non-profit.
Coronation Judges
Charlotte Strong-Ames
Charlotte Strong-Ames was raised on Matinicus Island, 23 miles off the coast of Rockland, where she fished her own lobster traps at just eight-years-old. She attended the Matinicus Island one-room schoolhouse until about 6th grade, when she transitioned to Thomaston Grammar School. Her family has strong roots on Matinicus, as well as Rockland, Thomaston and Tenants Harbor. Throughout high school she worked as a sternman for her stepfather. She graduated from Oceanside High School in 2016 and was a princess in the 2016 Sea Goddess competition. The following fall she joined Husson University and majored in nursing. She has been working as a registered nurse at Pen Bay Medical Center for three years. She’ll be traveling to Guatemala in July with a medical volunteer program, serving underprivileged, indigenous people in the area. She is currently working toward becoming a certified yoga instructor. She plans to provide mental and spiritual growth and healing opportunities through the practice of yoga. She is looking forward to participating in this year’s Festival and helping the community learn the importance of the lobster industry to Maine’s economy.
Laura Tracy
Laura Tracy grew up in the Midcoast and is now raising her own family here. An advocate for all things community, Laura is involved in Big Brothers Big Sisters, the Knox County Flying Club and is on the board for the Penobscot Bay Chamber of Commerce. Laura is thrilled to be starting a new position this fall at the Midcoast School of Technology. She looks forward to meeting the contestants and bringing her work experience into this process.
Chuck Kruger
Chuck Kruger was born in New Jersey and moved to Maine in 1969. He has been a professional musician, singing, playing guitar and songwriting. He founded Entertainment Resources in 1987 and was the entertainment producer and publicity/advertising coordinator for the Maine Lobster Festival. Chuck was a representative in Maine’s legislature, representing Thomaston, St. George, South Thomaston, Matinicus, Owl’s Head and Cushing from 2008-2016. He served on the Judiciary Committee, three terms on Marine Resources Committee and two terms as House Chair of Government Oversight Committee. Chuck has deep roots in this community and looks forward to crowning their first MLF Delegate.
Janice Abendroth
Janice Abendroth is a native of Rockport and is the Events Coordinator for PAWS Animal Adoption Center. She retired and sold her woman-owned business, Rockport Automotive, last year. She is an active community member and enjoys spending time with family and friends.
Melanie Trott
Melanie Trott is a Rockland resident and business owner at Midcoast Realty Group and Midcoast Home Rental Property Management. She is a busy soccer mom, travel and business enthusiast and a member of the Rockland Economic Development Committee and OHS Boys Soccer Boosters.
Mia Bogyo
Mia Bogyo is the Education Programs Manager for the Center for Maine Contemporary Art. She is an arts educator and active community member with experience teaching all ages for schools, non-profits, and art centers.
Emcee
Emily Waterman Dillon is a former Navy Wife, mother of three, and well known in the community for her professionalism, humor and wit. Originally from South Thomaston, she has performed with numerous nationally touring comics, including Dulcé Sloan, Donnell Rawlings, Judy Gold and the late Gilbert Gottfried. Dillon is a founder of Stingers Comedy, and was voted Pensacola Florida‘s best comedian of the coast two years running. We are excited to welcome her back to emcee, this time for Maine Lobster Festival Delegate Competition.
Crown Bearer
Sander Hansen is a six-year-old student who attends APCS. He loves soccer, basketball, tee ball and skiing. He also has a love for reading. He has a 13-year-old sister who is also volunteering, helping out with festivities.