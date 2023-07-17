Community News

Maine Lobster Festival delegate announcement

ROCKLAND — The Maine Lobster Festival is pleased to announce that 11 contestants will compete for the title of 2023 Maine Lobster Festival Delegate at the 76th Maine Lobster Festival.

The coronation will be held Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 6:30 p.m. on the Main stage on the Festival grounds at Harbor Park in Rockland. Also crowned will be a Runner-Up and Miss Congeniality.

Winter Adams

Jillian Barnard

Allison Colburn

Ashleigh Cronin

Adelaide Hendricks

Cassidy Novicka

Autumn Oxton

Lizzi Swan

Olivia Van Buskirk

Abby Waterman

Mara Wellman

Charlotte Strong-Ames

Laura Tracy

Chuck Kruger

Janice Abendroth

Melanie Trott

Mia Bogyo

Emily Waterman Dillon

Emily Waterman Dillon, the emcee of the 2023 Maine Lobster Festival.
Sander Hansen

Sander Hanse, the 2023 Maine Lobster Festival's crown bearer.

