Maine Land Trust Network Land Trust Program Director Warren Whitney and Maine Coast Heritage Trust Associate Director of Stewardship Amanda Devine, on a boat in Friendship. Photo courtesy of Maine Coast Heritage Trust.
Maine Land Trust Network Land Trust Program Director Warren Whitney and Maine Coast Heritage Trust Associate Director of Stewardship Amanda Devine, on Calderwood Island in the town of North Haven.
Maine Land Trust Network Land Trust Program Director Warren Whitney and Maine Coast Heritage Trust Associate Director of Stewardship Amanda Devine, on a boat in Friendship. Photo courtesy of Maine Coast Heritage Trust.
Maine Coast Heritage Trust, a statewide land conservation organization, has announced that the Maine Land Trust Network 2023 Maine Land Conservation Conference, being held virtually until the end of March, will culminate in a live gathering on May 3 at the Samoset Resort in Rockport, where the recipient of the annual Espy Land Heritage Award will be announced and where MCHT’s new Land Trust Program Director will be introduced.
“With more than 80 land trusts representing 2,500 miles of trails, 340 water access points, and 2.6 million conserved acres, Maine is home to an inspiring network of conservationists working together to ensure a common set of goals,” said retiring Land Trust Program Director, and 20-year MCHT veteran, Warren Whitney. Whitney announced on Jan. 4 that he would be retiring and applications for the Land Trust Program Director position were due on Feb. 12, 2023.
The annual MLTN conference is a chance for staff and volunteers across the state to share observations, concerns, and insights. This year, nearly 200 people from Maine’s conservation community registered for the conference, which is offering eight virtual webinars and will culminate in a live event for the first time since the COVID 19 pandemic. The live event will host 300 participants and is expected to sell out.
“Through this conference and its year-round services and programs, MLTN facilitates collaboration and builds capacity for Maine’s land conservation movement statewide,” said Kate Stookey, president and CEO of Maine Coast Heritage Trust. “Maine pioneered the use of conservation easements in the 1970s and MCHT helped establish the national Land Trust Alliance. We look forward to convening in May and welcome all to join us for reflection and continued discussion about conservation priorities in Maine.”
For more information on Maine Coast Heritage Trust, visit mcht.org.