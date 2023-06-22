The Maine Department of Labor will hold no-cost safety training classes for employers in June and July. Listed below are details about the individual classes.
Mine Safety and Health Administration refresher:
June 30, 2023 from 8 a.m.–5 p.m. at the SafetyWorks! Training Institute, 45 Commerce Drive, Augusta.
The Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) requires all surface mining (i.e., stone crushing, gravel pit, etc.) employees to receive an eight-hour annual training. This one-day course will cover generic MSHA training. However, site-specific training will also need to be conducted once you return to your respective job sites.
Mine Safety and Health Administration New Miner class
July 17, 2023, from 8 a.m.–5 p.m. at the SafetyWorks! Training Institute, 45 Commerce Drive, Augusta.
This course covers eight hours of classroom training under Part 46 training requirements per the Mine Safety and Health Administration for all new miners. This is only a portion of the new miner training requirements; the balance of the training must be completed by the employer.
Video Display Terminal Train-the-Trainer
July 18, 2023, from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the SafetyWorks! Training Institute, 45 Commerce Drive, Augusta.
Maine's Video Display Terminal (VDT) law requires employers to train VDT operators how to work safely at the computer. This class prepares trainers, supervisors, and safety-team members to recognize and eliminate the hazards to which VDT operators are exposed.
Ladder Safety
July 19, 2023, from 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the SafetyWorks! Training Institute, 45 Commerce Drive, Augusta.
Ladders are a major source of injuries and fatalities in the workplace. However, falls can be reduced if people use caution when climbing ladders or when working in places where falls are a potential hazard. This half-day course will demonstrate how falls from ladders can be prevented through education which includes planning for their use, ladder inspection, and using basic ladder safeguards.
Impairment Detection Training for Employers
July 20, 2023, from 8:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m. at the Rockland CareerCenter, 91 Camden St., Suite 201, Rockland.
This one-day training session is designed to help owners, managers, and supervisors recognize and respond appropriately to employee impairment in the workplace in order to reduce worker accidents and injuries. Participants will be taught procedures to detect impairment regardless of the substance or cause. This class is designed to fulfill the federal DOT requirements for reasonable suspicion training of supervisors. In addition, participants will learn how to develop and implement policies that address impairment in the workplace and are in compliance with Maine's Substance Use Testing Law.
Silica Awareness
July 20, 2023, from 8:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. at the SafetyWorks! Training Institute, 45 Commerce Drive, Augusta.
Exposure to silica dust is common and dangerous enough that OSHA has strengthened the rules regarding exposure. Learn about the health hazards of silica, the OSHA regulations, and how to protect workers from overexposure.
OSHA Recordkeeping
July 26, 2023 from 8:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m. at the University of Maine Presque Isle, Folsom Hall, Room 203.
This class provides thorough and comprehensive six-hour training for both new and experienced safety and human resources personnel. You will learn the OSHA rule (29 CFR 1904) regarding recording and reporting work-related injuries and illnesses as it applies to your organization, including COVID-19 recordability guidance. This class includes several hands-on activities on how to correctly fill out the required injury reporting forms. An additional 30 to 45 minutes will be available for businesses providing healthcare services or healthcare support services who are required by 1910.502(q) to keep a supplemental COVID-19 illness log.
Register and browse more classes at: safetyworksmaine.gov/training/scheduled_classes/register.shtml.
If you have questions about safety or upcoming classes, reach out to SafetyWorks! at 1-877-SAFE-345 or general.bls-safetyworks@maine.gov.
If you have questions about wage and hour compliance, please reach out to the Wage and Hour Division at 207-623-7900 or bls.mdol@maine.gov, or visit maine.gov/labor/bls/.