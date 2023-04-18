Community News

Churchill Elangwe-Preston

Churchill Elangwe-Preston, owner and roaster of Mbingo Mountain Coffee.

Join fellow coffee lovers for coffee tasting and conversation with Churchill Elangwe-Preston, owner and roaster of Mbingo Mountain Coffee.

Maine Cup, Maine's coffee subscription dedicated to Maine coffee roasters, has now begun holding intimate events where coffee drinkers can participate in coffee tastings, meet the roaster, hear their story, and learn about coffee in a new way.

