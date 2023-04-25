Community News

Maine Coast Men will welcome all area men to its biannual weekend retreat Friday night to Sunday afternoon, May 5-7, at Tanglewood 4-H Camp in Lincolnville. The program is coordinated, led and supported entirely by participants.

The theme of the weekend is Improvisation. We plan to explore stories where we might say “Yes” instead of “No,” face the facts, practice making mistakes, learn about loosening up, keep our feet under us when the world smacks you down, as we laugh and enjoy ourselves in adding improvisational skills to our life toolbox.

