Maine Coast Men will welcome all area men to its biannual weekend retreat Friday night to Sunday afternoon, May 5-7, at Tanglewood 4-H Camp in Lincolnville. The program is coordinated, led and supported entirely by participants.
The theme of the weekend is Improvisation. We plan to explore stories where we might say “Yes” instead of “No,” face the facts, practice making mistakes, learn about loosening up, keep our feet under us when the world smacks you down, as we laugh and enjoy ourselves in adding improvisational skills to our life toolbox.
To protect our fellow men, we require proof of vaccination and a booster and a same day COVID test either at home or when you arrive. At registration, provide proof of your negative test (the test stick or a photo) or take a test we will provide. After a negative result, you may proceed to the lodge. Appropriate masks are strongly encouraged inside. Social distancing outside.
Friday night’s meal is a potluck. All other meals are planned and prepared by a volunteer crew. Everyone contributes by cooking, washing dishes, moving firewood and tending wood stoves. Saturday workshops are offered by participants on a variety of topics.
Saturday night will feature a variety show, where men who want to “can show off what they know, or maybe have fun with what they don’t.”
Cost is $100, and support can be arranged for those who have special needs. Advance registration is required; for more information, to register online, or to download registration form, visit mainecoastmen.net. To talk with the registrar, contact Tom Beal at registrar@mainecoastmen.net or 669-0008.