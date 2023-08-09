Community News

GLEN JEAN, W.V. — The Boy Scouts of America Jamboree attracted over 13,000 scouts from around the world and over 5,000 visitors to the 10-day event in July, including Scouts from Maine.

The Jamboree, taking place every four years, was held this year at Bechtel Summit Reserve in West Virginia. Scout activities included hiking, stadium shows, sports and more. The Scouts also visited Washington D.C.

