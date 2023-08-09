Harrison Garcia lives in Rockland and attends Oceanside High School. He is a Life Scout with Troop 200 in Camden was one of the attendees at the Jamboree. Harrison, center, is shown near the base camp site for the Pine Tree Council contingent at the National Jamboree. With him in the photo are: Brady Godin of Wells, Harrison Garcia, behind Harrison is Anthony Palmeri of Kennbunk, and a Scout named Ben.
Scouts from Maine visited the U.S. Capitol and received a tour before taking part in the National Jamboree.
Harrison Garcia lives in Rockland and attends Oceanside High School. He is a Life Scout with Troop 200 in Camden was one of the attendees at the Jamboree. Harrison, center, is shown near the base camp site for the Pine Tree Council contingent at the National Jamboree. With him in the photo are: Brady Godin of Wells, Harrison Garcia, behind Harrison is Anthony Palmeri of Kennbunk, and a Scout named Ben.
GLEN JEAN, W.V. — The Boy Scouts of America Jamboree attracted over 13,000 scouts from around the world and over 5,000 visitors to the 10-day event in July, including Scouts from Maine.
The Jamboree, taking place every four years, was held this year at Bechtel Summit Reserve in West Virginia. Scout activities included hiking, stadium shows, sports and more. The Scouts also visited Washington D.C.
The 45 Scouts and leaders from Pine Tree Council (which covers southern and western parts of Maine) took a bus to the event which was held at the Summit making stops in Washington, D.C. Contingent Leader, Joan Dollarhite wrote on July 17 at Camp Snyder outside Washington, D.C., “Tents are pitched, pizza ordered and eaten. We had a great ride and are looking forward to sightseeing tomorrow.” The Scouts earned the money for the trip through many fundraisers such as selling popcorn outside the Lowes in Brunswick, selling meat sticks, bottle drives and others.
Harrison Garcia lives in Rockland and attends Oceanside High School. He is a Life Scout with Troop 200 in Camden and was one of the attendees at the Jamboree. "My favorite experience at the jamboree was making new friends. It's always an amazing feeling to know more people around the country and other parts of the world. I met people from Alaska, Puerto Rico and Hawaii. Some different things I did were checking out different tents where there was patch making, patch trading, merit badges (you could earn), and GaGa Ball at my campsite." Some of the activities were very popular and the lines were long at times. Harrison found a way to beat the line by showing up at 2 a.m. for the "Big Zip" Zip Line. He was first in line that day. "I earned the Chemistry Merit badge, and I did it for my grandpa who was a retired chemist. I’d say, for what I did there, it was an amazing experience, and there was definitely a lot more to do."
Local Scouts took on a climbing wall, orienteering courses, activities like branding or welding, and a whitewater rafting trip. There were also demonstrations from the U.S. Coast Guard and motivational speeches. Maine’s Scouts also took part in programs designed to foster personal growth and build self-confidence. They also found opportunities to engage in team-building exercises that required communication, problem-solving and collaboration.
Scouts at the National Jamboree also assembled 5,000 "Flood Bucket" cleaning kits consisting of 15 items ranging from rubber gloves and scrub brushes to scouring pads and towels packed tightly into a 5-gallon bucket. These kits serve as essential “first aid” resources that provide flood victims with the support necessary to begin restoration of their homes and belongings. The completed kits will be transported to a warehouse and then distributed as needed to flooded areas throughout West Virginia as resources for flood victims.