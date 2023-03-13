Community News

loyalbiscuitdonationpic

Left to right: Meghan Austin from PAWS, Heidi Neal from Loyal Biscuit Co, Stephanie Smit from PAWS, Katie Dolan from Loyal Biscuit Co.

ROCKLAND — As Loyal Biscuit celebrated their 10th year of business in 2020, they wanted to be able to provide more funding for non-profit organizations within the state of Maine.

Heidi created the Loyal Biscuit Co. Fenway Fund in 2019, named after her beloved dog and Loyal Biscuit Co. logo. Grants are funded by the proceeds of sales within the six Loyal Biscuit retail locations and are awarded bi-annually to 501c3 Maine animal related organizations whose proposals are selected by a committee of Loyal Biscuit Co. employees. The Fenway Fund is a vital way for Loyal Biscuit to support animal welfare within Maine communities by providing seed money for projects that will help better the lives of animals that often fall below funding availability.