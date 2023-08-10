August is a busy month in Waldoboro, and several local businesses and organizations are sharing quick updates.
The Waldoboro Business Association announced that Medomak Design will be creating the association’s new interactive website with plans to launch it in the beginning of next year. The new site will be member-focused and include a digital map and guide to all member businesses.
The Medomak Exchange and Letteney Financial have just joined the WBA and the board hopes to continue registering new and returning members before the new website launches.
Good Things Thrift and Crafts now has a box truck they can use to pick up larger donations such as furniture. Call to arrange pickup at 207-790-8126.
The shop is part of the Medomak Exchange, which includes the Waldoboro Free Clothing Closet and houses the Waldoboro Food Pantry. Donations and shopping there go back into these community services.
Katie’s Kakes is only taking custom orders while it relocates from downtown to Route One. The new shop will open at what was Roadside Eats at the corner of Jefferson Street and Atlantic Highway, across from the Town Office.
Pool Night is every Wednesday from 4-9 p.m. at the Waldoboro Inn on Main Street.
The Waldoboro Farmers Market continues Sundays from noon to 3 p.m. Uprooted Maine participates in the WIC Farmers Market Nutrition Program, so families can use their benefit on locally grown produce at the weekly market.
Recharge Maine will be bringing a federally funded EV charger to the Irving Oil station on Atlantic Highway in Waldoboro. It should be functional sometime next year.
Art exhibit
For the month of August, the Bill and Joan Alfond Gallery at The Waldo Theatre will be displaying the works of Pam Smilow and Gert Mathiesen.
Smilow splits her time between Maine and Manhattan, and in her artwork she seeks “to add a bit of beauty and joy into the world, knowing that environment has a big effect on one’s psyche — and living with beauty and inspiration uplifts us all, knowingly or not, on an everyday basis.”
Her art, along with that of her late husband Mathiesen, will be on display through Labor Day. Arrive early to one of the theatre’s events to enjoy the exhibit.
Fall Community Yard Sale
After a successful first Waldoboro Community Yard Sale in July, a second one has been set to welcome fall on Sept. 23.
There will be a few changes this time around, but it will still be free for residents and businesses to sign up. To be included on the printed map, registration needs to be completed by Sept. 14 so the maps can be made available at the Town Office the week prior to the event, as well as at a few local businesses. An interactive map online can be adjusted until Sept. 22 and will be accessible ahead of time as well.
Another change is that there will be some coding this time around if people wish to specify what they are selling. There will be coding for over 20 categories, from antiques to toys. Sign up is available with Pam Jameson at the Town Office or by emailing waldoboroyardsale@gmail.com.
So far, the Waldoborough Historical Society has signed up to be a hub for maps, and they will also rent tables to sellers who wish to set up at their location on Main Street.
Upcoming events
Women of Soul: Pat Colwell and the Soul Sensations is playing at The Waldo Theatre on Aug. 12 at 7:30 p.m.
The Old Time Dirigo Baseball Game returns to town courtesy of the Waldoborough Historical Society as part of the town’s 250th Anniversary. The game will be held in Dow Field, next to Dow’s Discount Center on Route One. Admission is free for the game beginning at 1 p.m. on Aug. 13.
The re-scheduled appearance of Breakers Jazz is Aug. 13, 3-4 p.m. on the back lawn of the Waldoboro Public Library. The concert is free, but guests may want to bring a lawn chair.