St. Thomas Episcopal Church Fair Aug 4, 2023

The St. Thomas Episcopal Church Fair will be held on the lawn in front of St. Thomas Church, 33 Chestnut St, Camden, Saturday, August 12.

Children activities include booth featuring face painting, ring toss, corn hole, duck pond and others.

Polly's Pantry offers tea or coffee pies, cakes, brownies, cookies, jams and jellies.

For those seeking treasure, Attic Treasures has silver pieces, china, candle stick holders, punch bowl and cups, linens and more.

The Jewelry Booth will offer costume and other jewelry.

The White Elephant offers a variety of items: place mats, napkins, kitchenware and other handy items.

At the Gardening Booth there will be plants, plant containers, garden paraphernalia and a chance to find herb dish gardens.

Heavenly Crafters have been busy making aprons, placemats/napkins, table runners, pillows.

The Raffle Basket Booth will be basket-central: cat basket, dog basket, wine basket, child's book basket, bird basket and children's activities. Tickets are six for $5 or single for $1.

A silent auction and online auction of local shop/restaurant gift certificates; antique chairs; china; Japanese tea caddy; telescope, paintings — some of which were painted by congregants.

The fair will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.