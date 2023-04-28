Community News

Finding Our Voices disbursed $27,000 this past year in direct assistance to Knox, Waldo and Lincoln County domestic abuse survivors through the group’s Get Out Stay Out (GOSO) program. “Of this amount,” said Patrisha McLean, founder/director of the statewide and Camden-based grassroots nonprofit, “almost one half benefited clients of the homeless coalition through meaningful collaboration with this beautiful organization’s amazing social workers.”

According to Steph Primm, the executive director of the homeless coalition, on many occasions every family residing in their shelter on Old County Road is fleeing domestic violence.

