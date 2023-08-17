Lobster dinner Saturday
Summer’s end is heralded by the final Masons dinner of the season. Thank the gents for giving up a weekend night to spare you the effort. Steamed lobster partnered with the savory sides of corn-on-the-cob, coleslaw, chips, rolls and dessert. Single lobster dinners are $20 per plate but a two-lobster dinner is merely $30 per plate. Aug. 19 from 5-6:30 p.m. at Mt. Olivet Lodge, 44 Liberty Road.
Washington Recreation Committee
A soccer coach is still needed for our youngest players, mostly to handle the basics: hands off, dribbling, passing, scoring and teamwork. Coaching will be twice a week (including Saturday games in Warren). Text Alison Leavitt (207) 505-5650 or email recreationwashingtonmaine@gmail.com.
Photography award
Neil Gross’ "Bobcat from the Kitchen Window" was the blue ribbon winning photograph. Rachel Feero Oakes took home second place for her untitled frog picture. The photos are available for sale with proceeds going to the WLWA and their efforts to get people enjoying and preserving our town’s waters. washingtonlakesassociation.org
Dark skies
Even Washington Village shows up on a night light heat map. That such a rural area can still cause light pollution shows the challenges facing communities trying to hold — or even turn back — the tide of fake fluorescence. Our region has some of the last remaining dark skies east of the Rockies, which may be worth protecting as a growing body of research has shown harmful effects from disrupting the natural sunrise-sunset cycle. At the Washington Lakes Watershed Association meeting, Ruskin Hartley provided some warnings and actions for those concerned about preserving the natural dark nights. His group, the International Dark-Sky Association (online at darksky.org), has tips, tricks, education and information for people who want to make changes of all sizes: from improved home outdoor lighting to advocating elected officials for policies to protect the dark.
Broadband Festival
From the sunny weather to sugary treats and info booths, this celebratory midday party hit all the highlights. More than 100 households showed up to sign up for our incoming internet service on the first possible day. The bounce house was kept at capacity. Baked goods sold out at the Grange table. The Historical Society exhibited telecommunication goods from yesteryear. The Washington Recreational Trails Committee passed out pamphlets and collected hundreds of dollars in their auction and the 50/50 raffle.
There is still time to sign up and receive free installation. If you miss this initial period, you will have to cough up the cost to get the fiber from the poles to your building when you decide to upgrade, which you will after you hear about the low cost, reliable service and streaming without stuttering your neighbors secured. And instead of hiring a new town department, Axiom is handling a lot of the technical details. Contact them to get on the service list: (207) 271-2801.
Free and low-cost internet is available to low-income households. Apply for the Maine Affordable Connectivity Program GetACP.org/Maine
Washington recreational trails
The audience at the WLWA meeting were privy to a project update from Peg Hobbs. There is a five-year plan for the Grinnell Family land, 96 acres north of Route 17. Current fundraising is aimed toward documenting the proper legalese and the necessary easement. The group is close to their $3000 fundraising goal just shy of a Sept. 1 deadline. Contact Peg Hobbs for details or to donate (207) 790-0723.
Jeff Grinnell spoke passionately about the project, saying it is something his family has wanted to do for a long time. Over the past couple of decades, Grinnell has seen growing awareness of the fact that local actions can affect the whole watershed. The entire trail system will be on Little Medomak River, which has a very biodiverse habitat. An early goal is to establish a wheelchair accessible hard path on the first 1/4 mile of the trail (accessibility will be an ongoing top priority for the project). Then volunteers will be able to get in with chainsaws to start clearing brush and blazing trails.
The committee meets again this Wednesday, Aug. 24 and every fourth Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Bryant Room of the Gibbs Library, 40 Old Union Road.
Reading wrap-up
Two weeks left to get those pages read and counted for Gibbs Library’s Summer Reading Program. Every minute counts! The gift cards are up for grabs (local bookstores galore). Bess the Book Bus and Darling’s Ice Cream Truck return to celebrate on Thursday, August 31 at Gibbs Library from 4 - 6 p.m.
Sarah Masters lives in Washington with her husband & their small zoo. She can be reached at Sarah04574@proton.me or (207) 200-6267.