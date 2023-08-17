Community News

Lobster dinner Saturday

Summer’s end is heralded by the final Masons dinner of the season. Thank the gents for giving up a weekend night to spare you the effort. Steamed lobster partnered with the savory sides of corn-on-the-cob, coleslaw, chips, rolls and dessert. Single lobster dinners are $20 per plate but a two-lobster dinner is merely $30 per plate. Aug. 19 from 5-6:30 p.m. at Mt. Olivet Lodge, 44 Liberty Road.

