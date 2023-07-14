Community News

Lincolnville Fire Department

The Lincolnville Fire Department is launching a new Reserves program. Photo courtesy of Lincolnville Fire Department.

LINCOLNVILLE — The Lincolnville Fire Department is launching a Reserves program in an effort to allow more citizens to help their friends and neighbors during times of emergency.

While the LFD is doing well as far as certified firefighters are concerned, the amount of training required is often the stumbling point for new people joining the department. There are plenty of people who sincerely want to pitch in, but time constraints keep them from making the commitment.

