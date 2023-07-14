LINCOLNVILLE — The Lincolnville Fire Department is launching a Reserves program in an effort to allow more citizens to help their friends and neighbors during times of emergency.
While the LFD is doing well as far as certified firefighters are concerned, the amount of training required is often the stumbling point for new people joining the department. There are plenty of people who sincerely want to pitch in, but time constraints keep them from making the commitment.
“We often hear that free time is the issue but if there is a big emergency, people would be happy to help out,” said Lincolnville Fire Chief Don Fullington. “The problem is they don’t know how to help.”
The leadership of the LFD has developed a plan to give any Lincolnville resident this opportunity with a minimal time commitment.
An informational open house is scheduled for Thursday, July 20, at the Lincolnville Center Station from 6:30 to 8 p.m. to introduce the plan. Residents are invited to come and tour the station, meet some of the firefighters, and learn about the Reserves program.
The Lincolnville Fire Department Reserves program will teach people how to assist during large-scale emergencies. Major weather incidents such as ice storms and hurricanes seem to be more frequent these days, Fullington said, and these types of events stretch thin even the largest departments.
The Reserves will meet a couple of times a year where the training officer will teach them how to assist the firefighters in managing these events. Most often what is needed are radio communication, tracking road closures, coordination with the County Emergency Management, and sometimes even town-wide wellness checks.