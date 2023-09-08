CAMDEN — “Though not here… their sacrifice is not forgotten”
Those words are what American Legion Post 30 members will share with the public when they hold their annual POW/MIA remembrance event on the Camden Village Green beginning at 10 a.m. on Sept. 16.
The post will read the names of the Maine military service members who remain unaccounted for from the Vietnam War to remind everyone that although they are not here they will never be forgotten.
According to Jeff Sukeforth, Post 30 adjutant, “National POW/MIA Recognition Day is observed annually in September. The central theme is to demonstrate the ongoing commitment to ensure the full accountability of captured service members and missing war heroes to their families.” He continued saying, “POW/MIA Day is the one day of every year where all veteran organizations gather to honor and remember those who remain in captivity or are missing”.
Sukeforth related that every veteran, and the community, should be a part of this to remember the many men, the brothers, fathers, uncles from every state, especially the 11 men from Maine are remembered.
The public is invited and encouraged to join in this solemn ceremony to remember those from Maine.
The event will begin promptly at 10 a.m., when the names of the Maine military men who remain missing or in captivity will be read followed by a lone strike of a bell.
Sukeforth said once the ceremony concludes everyone is invited back to the Legion Post for refreshments and to talk should they wish. Post 30 is located at 91 Pearl St. in Camden. Should it rain, the ceremony will be held at the Legion Post.