Lady Knox group in cemetery

Members of the Maine State Daughters of the American Revolution at the Achorn Cemetery.

ROCKLAND — The Lady Knox Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) celebrated their 125th anniversary on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Although it was raining, about 30 gathered to honor Real Daughter Eliza Perry Thomas at the dedication of a National Society DAR Real Daughter marker at her in Achorn Cemetery.

Chapter Regent Joanne RIchards

Chapter Regent Joanne Richards in front of the Tolman Cemetery trifold.

The marker distinguishes Eliza Perry Thomas as a DAR member and the daughter of a Revolutionary War soldier. Eliza was the daughter of Joseph Perry, who served for eighteen months in the war for independence. Eliza is the only member of the Lady Knox Chapter to be a “real daughter.” Chapter Regent Joanne Richards guided the ceremony. Chapter Registrar Helen Shaw gave a biography of Eliza Perry Thomas, and Chapter Chaplain Susan Freeman led prayers.

DAR anniversary cake

A cake made for the 125th anniversary celebration.

