ROCKLAND — The Lady Knox Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) celebrated their 125th anniversary on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Although it was raining, about 30 gathered to honor Real Daughter Eliza Perry Thomas at the dedication of a National Society DAR Real Daughter marker at her in Achorn Cemetery.
The marker distinguishes Eliza Perry Thomas as a DAR member and the daughter of a Revolutionary War soldier. Eliza was the daughter of Joseph Perry, who served for eighteen months in the war for independence. Eliza is the only member of the Lady Knox Chapter to be a “real daughter.” Chapter Regent Joanne Richards guided the ceremony. Chapter Registrar Helen Shaw gave a biography of Eliza Perry Thomas, and Chapter Chaplain Susan Freeman led prayers.
Representing the Maine Society of Daughters of the American Revolution (MSODAR) were Elizabeth Calhoun, state regent; Elizabeth Harlow, Maine state finance officer; Deborah Nowers, Maine state registrar; Barbara Belknap, Maine state librarian; Audrey Miller, Maine state curator and Julie Thuroux, Maine state conference coordinator. Also present was Bethe Clark-Urban, Colorado state society honorary state regent and an associate member of the Lady Knox Chapter.
Following the dedication ceremony, those present proceeded to the Masonic Center in Rockport for a 125th anniversary luncheon. Maine State Regent Elizabeth Calhoun gave congratulatory greetings from the Maine Society of Daughters of the American Revolution. Chapter Treasurer Anne Maurais read a letter of congratulations from Governor Janet Mills. Chapter Historian Mary Kelly gave a history of the Lady Knox Chapter.
The Lady Knox Chapter was formed in 1898 by twelve women in Rockand, led by Mrs. Eva Arey Butler. Over the past 125 years, Lady Knox Chapter has worked to preserve the memories of our war dead and support veterans and current military members. The chapter has supported other civic and patriotic projects, preserved history, and educated children.
Throughout its history, the Lady Knox Chapter has participated in civic and patriotic events, with wreaths and flags being placed on graves and memorials at appropriate times during the year. Lady Knox members take part in the annual laying of wreaths at the Thomaston grave of General Henry Knox in July and have honored General Knox with a marker at his grave.
Renewing the commitment made by the Lady Knox Chapter members in 1900 to Tolman Cemetery, in 2014, chapter members began three years of work to photograph, record data, and repair tombstones, culminating on Sept. 17, 2017, when a new monument was dedicated. Added were three new plaques honoring Isaiah Tolman, donor of the land for the cemetery, three soldiers not on the original plaque placed by MSODAR in 1947 and Tolman Cemetery's addition to the National Register of Historic Places. Members followed this in 2020 by replacing two veterans' stones in Tolman Cemetery with Veterans Administration gravestones and installing a new stone carved from granite remaining from the original monument for a Revolutionary patriot with an unmarked grave. The Chapter continues its dedication to the patriots in Tolman by writing a book honoring them and their families. The publication of the book “Fighting for Freedom, Fighting for Survival” is planned for the spring of 2024.