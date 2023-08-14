The following deed transfers were recorded from Aug 3, 2023, through Aug. 9, 2023, at the Knox County Registry of Deeds.
Camden
Trygve Bratz to Mountain Arrow LLC.
Mountain Arrow LLC to James F. Daly III, Kimberly M. Daly.
Gray T. Payne, Helen Gray Thomas Payne to Helen Gray Thomas Payne Trust, Helen Gray Thomas Payne Revocable Trust.
Robert E. Meara Est., R. Emmet Meara Est. to Erik Lasalle, Dare M. Lasalle.
Kenneth J. Twaddel, Pamela N. Twaddel to Julie E. Curry, James P. Curry.
Devon G. Smith, Devon G. Phillips to Jeffrey Haines, Jessica Decke.
Rankins Inc. to Viking Inc.
Cushing
John L. Duda Est. to John L. Duda Trust, Christopher Lawrence Duda Trust.
Christopher Lawrence Duda Trust, John L. Duda Trust to John H. Duda.
Nicole Leigh Gogan, Murray A. Larrabee to Larrabee Murray A. Larrabee, Nicole Leigh Gogan.
Keith A. Beattie to Thomas Norton, Gayle Norton.
Hope
Serenity Acres LLC to Blu Star Investments LLC.
William L. Kiely to Lisa A. Packard.
Lisa R. Burgess, Lenity Larrabee to Viking Inc.
Owls Head
Leslie B. T. Rudolph, Gary S. Rudolph to Frank N. Maltais, Rebecca Maltais.
Rockland
Carl B. Erickson Jr. to Kevin R. Thompson.
Edward B. Miller to Rockland Realty LLC.
Georges River Properties LLC to Berta E. Crowe.
David Deanne to Jep Resources 1 LLC.
Mainehealth, Coastal Healthcare Alliance to Knox Center LLC.
Joseph T. McCusker Jr. to 20 22 Maple St. LLC.
Jason Esposito, Daniela Esposito, Daniela Lezcano to Taylor Summer, Kelly Wardz.
Rockport
Brian Marra Trust, John S. Weatherley Jr. 2012 Property Trust, Susan W. Weatherley Trust, Susan W. Weatherley 2012 Family Trust to Redbud Ventures LLC.
Lozina M. Ames, Granville W. Ames to Clifton L. Ames, Amy E. Ames.
Samoset Resort Time Share Estates Association of Unit Owners to Tina Hutchinson.
Samoset Resort Time Share Estates Association of Unit Owners to Ann Marie Rintz.
Samoset Resort Time Share Estates Association of Unit Owners to Samoset Resort Timeshare Estates Association of Unit Owners.
Samoset Resort Time Share Estates Association of Unit Owners to Ann Marie Rintz.
Samoset Resort Time Share Estates Association of Unit Owners to Tina Hutchinson.
Samoset Resort Time Share Estates Association of Unit Owners to Sheryl Winchester, James A. Raczek.
Samoset Resort Time Share Estates Association of Unit Owners to Samoset Resort Timeshare Estates Association of Unit Owners.
Samoset Resort Time Share Estates Association of Unit Owners to Samoset Resort Timeshare Estates Association of Unit Owners.
Samoset Resort Time Share Estates Association of Unit Owners to Samoset Resort Timeshare Estates Association of Unit Owners.
Samoset Resort Time Share Estates Association of Unit Owners to Samoset Resort Timeshare Estates Association of Unit Owners.
Samoset Resort Time Share Estates Association of Unit Owners to Samoset Resort Timeshare Estates Association of Unit Owners.
Samoset Resort Time Share Estates Association of Unit Owners to Samoset Resort Timeshare Estates Association of Unit Owners.
Catherine L. Proscia to Richard A. Matteson, Deborah H. Matteson.
South Thomaston
Anna C. Lord to Roger G. Lord Trust, Anna C. Lord Trust, Roger and Anna Lord Living Trust.
St. George
Timothy L. Hoppe, Ann E. Hoppe to Hunter Michael Hoppe.
Doe Deer LLC to Mary K. Farley, Skree Inc.
Morris David Dorenfield Est. to Gigi Fite.
Thomaston
Stephen H. Hersom to Lynn D. Westover, Stephen Hersom.
Union
William Potter, Diane Potter to Peter Tavernakis.
G. Leonard Shea to Bret Shepard, Joscelyn Shepard.
Vinalhaven
Barbara A. Elicker, Daniel P. Elicker to Herbert G. Mackay, Sarah K. Mackay.
Peter L. Drury Trust, Mary C. Drury Administrative Trust to John B. Drury, Rebecca D. Kelly, Peter L. Drury, Jamus T. Drury.
Peter L. Drury Trust, Mary C. Drury Administrative Trust to John B. Drury, Rebecca D. Kelly, Peter L. Drury, Jamus T. Drury.
John B. Drury, Rebecca D. Kelly, Jamus T. Kelly to Peter L. Drury.
Peter L. Drury, Rebecca D. Kelly, Jamus T. Drury to John B. Drury.
Richard L. Kelly to Richard L. Kelly Trust, Carolyn S. Kelly Trust, Kelly Living Trust.
Warren
Joseph P. Bogard to Callum Bogard.
J And L Housing LLC to Nancy J. Ference, Robert L. Lauer.
Lisa M. Rosebush to Quality Construction Services Inc.
Bobbi J. Young, Christopher J. Young to Chelsea Ripley.
Kelmar Enterprises Inc. to Shepard Brothers.
Kathleen V. Wales, Michael Wales to Kathleen Wales Living Trust Dated August 3, 2023, Michael Richard Wales Trust, Michael Wales Living Trust Dated August 3, 2023, Kathleen Vera Wales Trust.
Boggs Homes Inc. to Andrew C. Lavoie, Beth A. Myrick.
Washington
Richard Charles Linscott Trust, Marguerite M. Linscott Family Trust to Philip C. Barnes.