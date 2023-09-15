The following deed transfers were recorded from Sept. 7, 2023, through Sept. 13, 2023, at the Knox County Registry of Deeds.
Appleton
Keith L. Harper to Leila Fiery.
Camden
Town of Camden to Coastal Mountains Land Trust.
18 Colcord LLC to Turtle Thyme LLC.
12 Colcord LLC to Kitty Thyme LLC.
Cushing
Robert P. Jr. Smith Trust, Smith Family Revocable Trust, Cynthia W. Smith Trust to Rayford Chew, Carolyn Corbin.
Friendship
Christine Petrucelli, John Moulton to Kim Hollaender, Grace M Hollaender.
Edward C. Gagnon, Margaret W. Gagnon to Edward C. Gagnon, Margaret W. Gagnon, S. David Cookman.
Hope
Paul Boysza, Tara Boysza to Adriano De Cardenas, Suzanne De Cardenas.
Matinicus
Edwin C. Mitchell, Nancy L. Mitchell to Gary Gray.
North Haven
Amber Quinn to North Haven Sustainable Housing.
Hope H. Hare to E. Binney Hare, Norbert W. Peabody.
Owls Head
Fred Granger, Frederick R. Granger to Nongnud Simmons.
Lynn Williams to 86 Crocketts Beach Road LLC.
Patricia L. Feeney Est. to Therese M. O’Hara, Christopher K. O’Hara.
Rockland
Michael Mullins to Stephen Shahan, Katherine Kamper.
Jane Johanson, Bernard G. Katz Jr. to Suzanne R. Rich, Robert D. Rich.
Pearl Properties LLC to Drydock Wharf LLC.
Laurence Traiman to Mackenzie Morris, Adele Hayward.
Charles R. Sterbach, Helen H. Sterbach to Marilyn K. Black.
City of Rockland to Chad E. Sproul Jr.
Rockport
Allan W. Furlong, Mary K. Furlong to Barbara Sellers, Gail Ritzert.
Darlene Saunders to Walter Dawydiak, Paula Dawydiak.
G. Scott Gazelle, Scott Gazelle to Judith Bonzi Revocable Trust, Judith Bonzi Trust, Scott Gazelle Trust, Scott Gazelle Revocable Trust.
Lynette D. O’Hara Est. to Francis J. O’Hara Jr. Trust, Lynette D. O’Hara Revocable Trust.
Francis J. O’Hara Jr. to Franics J. O’Hara Jr. Trust, Francis J. O’Hara Revocable Trust.
Richard Bourne, Carole R. Bourne to Melissa Lam, Steven Bourne.
Jonathan M. Goss to Paradigm Holding II LLC.
Peter D. Remsen to Peter D. Remsen.
Charles R. White Jr. to Charles R. White Jr., Donnalee Price White.
Town of Rockport to Catherine Cambell, Heather Greene.
Town of Rockport to Brent Alward, Catherine Chisholm.
South Thomaston
Advantage Assets Alpha LLC to Advantage Assets Alpha LLC.
Douglass Benstead Reed, Geraldine Geary Reed to Ken Stein, Kenneth Lambrecht.
Loretta Krupinski to Michael McCann, Karen McCann.
Advantage Assets Alpha LLC to Ellen Clancy LLC.
St. George
Joyce R. Taylor to Alfred J. Dussi, Jeannine Dussi.
Union
Elsie G. Mank, Paul R. Mank to Sadie C. McAdams, Christopher A. McAdams.
David J. Hilt to Shawn Anderson Trust, Patricia Lynn Anderson Irrevocable Trust Dated August 13, 2021.
Paul Rietz, Kay Kerber Rietz to Jennifer Greer Lockart, Jackson Nicholai Lockart.
Vinalhaven
Lisa D. Rosen to Lisa Rosen Trust, Rosen Family Trust.
M. Christine Mattson to Dolores K. Johnson.
Philip G. Osgood to Alexandra K. Young, Kameron E. Lincoln.
Warren
Harold William Cutting Trust, Harold William Cutting Revocable Trust to Alison Lampke.
Sandra Upham, Sandra M. Kingston to Albion L. Upham Sr., Sandra Upham.
Rebecca Scott to Darren W. Gero, Scott H. Liapis.
Patrick N. Gross, Romnie Gross to Carl W. Brown Trust, Brown Family Trust, Angelia S. Brown Trust.
Sandra Upham, Albion L. Upham Sr. to Sandra Upham, Albion Upham Sr.
J and L Housing to Donald Richard Prior.
Washington
Lars Erik Hill to Andrew Lee, Julie A Lee.