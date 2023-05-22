Knox County deed transfers May 11, 2023, through May 17, 2023 May 22, 2023 May 22, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Community News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following deed transfers were recorded from May 11, 2023, through May 17, 2023, at the Knox County Registry of Deeds.CamdenThelma Iona Dean Est. to Rhondalee Arey Dean.CushingStephen R. Katigbak, Sallie W. Steele to Stephen R. Katigbak Trust, Sallie W. Steele Trust, Katigbak Steele Family Trust.Waymouth Holdings LLC to Michael V. Sweeney Trust, Carol A. Sweeney Trust, Carol A. Sweeney Living Trust Dated April 3, 2001.Waymouth Holdings LLC to Carol A. Sweeney, Michael V. Sweeney.Carol A. Sweeney, Michael V. Sweeney to Andrew C. Sweeney, Timothy V. Sweeney.North HavenPaul J. Strout, Anne H. Strout to Kelly J. Davis IV.Peter Joseph Dragonas, Laurie Jane Dragonas to Hannah E. Twombly, Connor Watson O’Neil.Owls HeadSandra K. Arvidson Est. to Lori R McQueeney Trust, David F. McQueeney Revocable Trust Agreement, Lori R. McQueeney Revocable Trust Agreement, David F. McQueeney Trust.RocklandADZ Partnership to Impulse Holdings LLC.ADZ LLC to Impulse Holdings LLC.Gregory Allen Gould, Kristan A. Gould to Susan J. Davis, Tracey E. Hanson.RockportKatherine R.V. Muzzy to Benjamin Fuller, Christina Fuller.Charles K. Christopherson, Susan B. Christopherson to Katherine M. Jones, Patrick S. Jones.Samoset Resort Timeshare Estates Association of Unit Owners to Judith Entwistle.Linda McVety to Michael J. Leard, Lauren E. Skelton Leard, Lauren E. Skelton Leard.Donald Link, Beverly Link to Robert A. Ellis, Carleen S. Pearson.Paul G. Charbonneau, Jillian A. Charbonneau to Paul Girard Charbonneau Trust, Jillian and Paul Charbonneau Living Trust, Jillian Angela Charbonneau Trust.Lawrence Egan, Kathie Egan to Joshua Simpson, Daniell Dadiego.South ThomastonJoan I. Fowles to Katie E. Oldakowski.St. GeorgeGerald Gamage to Wendy G. White.ThomastonLawrence A. Brooks, Kay F. Brooks, Raynold F. Brooks, Jean O. Brooks to Joshua Mitchell, Alyssa Mitchell.Cabot Lyman to Impulse Holdings LLC.Cabot Lyman, Heidi Lyman to Impulse Holdings LLC.ADZ Partnership to Impulse Holdings LLC.Cabot Lyman, Heidi Lyman to Impulse Holdings LLC.Jeremy Edward Thompson to Jerry L. Radley, River Radley.VinalhavenStephen S. Gray, Linda Baron to Victoria McManus.Bruce Kelwick Est. to Dennis H. Warren, Sharon A. Philbrook.Sharon A. Philbrook to Dennis H. Warren.WarrenKorena Widdecombe Morse Est. to Bradford Francis, Kasandra Mank.Carolyn J. Pease to James H. Prindle.Carolyn J. Pease to Mackenzie E. Prindle.Macadeka LLC to Mark W. Bennett Jr., Molli A. Bennett.Boggs Homes Inc. to Warren H. Feener, Heather E. Feener.WashingtonJames Labelle to Angel Labelle.Johnnie Napoleon Belanger to Angel Labelle.Ellis Percy to G2G Property Solutions LLC. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Knox County Maine Deed Transfers Recommended for you Biz Briefs First National Bank Celebrates National EMS Week 2023 Duck Derby Winners Announced! Vintage Accents’ “Glorious Goods” Timed Auction is now LIVE S.P.E.A.K., Students Promoting Equity, Art, and Knowledge art exhibit at the UMaine Hutchinson Center Grant Writing Essentials – Summer Session! More Biz Briefs Local Events Biz Offers Time for a trip off the Beaten Path Where to find Maine Made in Rockport? Maine made is all we have! Mothers Day sales continued! YOU COULD STILL WIN! More Biz Offers E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. Knox County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists