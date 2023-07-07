Knox County deed transfers June 22, 2023, through June 28, 2023 (copy) Jul 7, 2023 14 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Community News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following deed transfers were recorded from June 22, 2023, through June 28, 2023, at the Knox County Registry of Deeds.AppletonEugenie Marie Pease to Eugenie Marie Pease, Christopher T. Pease, Kimberly C. Bartlett, Carrie P. Leonard.Dale S. Whitman to Marion Whitman.CamdenJames Dickerson Trust, Restated Revocable Trust Agreement of Minot D. Eaton to Josephine Sterling, Arlie Sterling.Robert Lawrence Davee Est. to Lisa M. Davee Trust, Norma C. Davee Family Trust.Abigail B. Pettee Trust, Abigail B. Pettee Trust to Thomas C. Jackson.75 LLC to Great White Holdings LLC.Camden Center LLC to Ralph Wallace, Haunani L. Wallace.CushingADZ LLC to Heidi H. Lyman Trust, Cabot Lyman 2020 Irrevocable Trust.Heart Land Trust, Bennet L. Heart Trust to 250 Davis Point LLC.FriendshipRichard T. Wilshire Est. to Richard T. Wilshire Jr., Douglas Wilshire.Douglas Wilshire, Richard T. Wilshire Jr. to Richard T. Wilshire Jr., Terry L. Wilshire.HopeKevin P. McGrath to Walter Lamont Jr.Isle Au HautWendy M. Pomeroy to Wendy M. Pomeroy Revocable Trust, Wendy M. Pomeroy Trust.North HavenPierre Samuel Du Pont V, Eleuthere Irenee Du Pont II, Elise Du Pont Zoller, Benjamin Franklin Du Pont, Thorofare LLC to Pierre Samuel V Du Pont, Jean A. Young Du Pont.RockportRobert M. Griswold Trust, Robert and Frances Griswold Revocable Trust to David Griswold Trust, David Hall Griswold Trust.John Livingston Swem to Becky H. Boober.Paul A. Fritzson Trust, Bruce E. Fritzson Revocable Trust to Emily Fritzson, Natalie Fritzson.St. GeorgeMaura M. Harty, Kenneth C. Hyszczak to Turkey Cove Realty LLC.ThomastonCabot Lyman 2020 Irrevocable Trust, Heidi Lyman Trust to Thomaston Holdings LLC.Carol J. Moss to Carol J. Moss, Stewart M. Moss.Lawrence A. Brooks, Kay F. Brooks, Raynold F. Brooks, Jean O. Brooks to Jessica Carol Jordan.UnionDeidre S. Wallace to Timothy P. Doherty.WashingtonDavid Ellis to Samantha McCoy, Samantha Jill French. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Biz Briefs PUBLIC AUCTION @ Belfast United Methodist Church Museums Collaborate to Bring Sunken Steamboat Documentary to the Midcoast Lost/Missing Pet Resources Join Us! Become a Strand Member! $7 Movie tickets, $25 Met Opera tickets and more! Maine Lobster Festival On a Mission to Add 200 Volunteers in 10 Days! More Biz Briefs Local Events Biz Offers Live at the Strand! LEYLA McCALLA – July 25 PUBLIC AUCTION @ Belfast United Methodist Church Longer hours, more items! New hours start next week. Maine Made is all we carry! More Biz Offers E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. Knox County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists