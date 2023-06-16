Knox County deed transfers June 1, 2023, through June 7, 2023 Jun 16, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Community News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following deed transfers were recorded from June 1, 2023, through June 7, 2023, at the Knox County Registry of Deeds.CamdenCamden Place LLC to Opus One LLCDavid S. Bell to Audra D. CalerLeonard Kizner, Jeffrey Tucker to Ann Ramsay Jenkins Trust, Ann Ramsay Jenkins Living Trust, Ann Ramsay Jenkins TrustPine Tree Holdings LLC to Great White Holdings LLCCushingRebecca Hayes, Nicholas Hayes to Amy Cheesman, Feliks ReikhrudFriendshipDavid Adams Hovell Jr. Est. to Martin Point Community Garden LLCOwls HeadMartin Point Community Garden LLC to Albert D. WillisGrier Merwin, Irene Merwin to David M. Ephraim Trust, Owlsville Realty TrustDean Cline, Dean P. Cline to Dean P. Cline, Sierra C. SpragueRocklandApartments On Lindsey LLC to Shore Village On Lindsey LLCGlenn K. Johnson, Jennifer M. Johnson, Jennifer M. Wass, Eric C. Wass to Joelle S. Albury, Rachel AlburyLacey Ryan Stone, Lacy Ryan Stone, Johnathon Curtis Young to CRT CLXVI LLCRockportMichaela Crie Stone to Michaela Crie Stone, John G. Shelley IVThree Corners LLC to Gail W. Ribeck, Fred J. RibeckPhyllis D. Nikkel Est. to Deborah NikkelSouth ThomastonStephen O. Robinson Est. to Leota Fulkerson, Salavatore BoccelloRobert B. Kinman, Diana L. Kinman to Eric Keith Wildes, Sara Mae SpencerDale L. Morse, Ilka Paddock Morse to Dale L. Morse Trust, Ilka Paddock Morse Trust, Dale L. Morse and Ilka Paddock Morse Revocable Living Trust Dated March 13, 2023St. GeorgeCharles N. Oakes Est. to Karl S. Aromaa, Rita F. AromaaKarolyn B. Johnson, Karolyn G. Benner to Marie W. LordThomastonJane A. Healey to Jane A. Healey Trust, Jane A. Healey Revocable TrustBlair M. Clement to Katherine Blair Griffin Trust, John Conrad Griffin Trust, Maureen Clement Blair Irrevocable Trust Dated May 26, 2023Annie Wotton, Raymond Thompkins to Suzanne P. De Boer, Jan A. De BoerUnionPhilip A. Page Trust, Lincoln O. Page Trust, Elizabeth L. Page Revocable Living Trust, Bradley A. Page Trust to Lincoln O. PageSeaborn Properties Inc., Seaborn Builders to Zachary J. Fowler, Sarah P. FowlerDaniel H. Day to Daniel Day Trust, Catherine D. Field Trust, Daniel H. Day Living TrustVinalhavenThomas L. Gaston Est. to Martha R. Gaston Trust, Thomas L. Gaston Revocable TrustWarrenTown of Warren to Russell O’BryanTown of Warren to Paul C. ShumanLeianne Messina to Steven F. Day, Kathryn N. DayCarolyn E. Damon Est. to Gloria J. DuhaimeWashingtonNancy R. Barker to Lucas J. DubeBeth F. Connor, Susan M. Damore to Richard Wirth, Jeanne WirthTraci Lee Pelkey to James Allen Myers Jr.Michael C. Jones to Michael C. Jones, Roxanna E. Jones Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Knox County Deed Transfers Recommended for you Biz Briefs Become a Member! Together, we are the Strand! Discounted Met Opera, Film tickets and more! The Scone Goddess and First National Bank Launch New Scone Mix for a Worthy Cause Self-Care is a Verb with Wendy Rapaport THE HUNDRED YEAR HAUNT – June 17 Decora Is Here! More Biz Briefs Local Events Biz Offers Strand Theatre: FRANKENSTEIN (1939) June 17 at 8pm Strand Theatre: ABBOTT AND COSTELLO MEET FRANKENSTEIN June 17/6pm Strand Theatre: THE MATRIX – June 16/8pm Strand Theatre: BEST OF ENEMIES – June 15 Open this week and a Giveaway too!! More Biz Offers E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. Knox County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists