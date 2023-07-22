The following deed transfers were recorded from July 6, 2023, through July 12, 2023, at the Knox County Registry of Deeds.
Appleton
Cary A. Nash, Linda M. Nash to 1193 Peabody Road LLC.
Jane Clark to Shaun Edward Hutto.
Camden
Georgia A. Chapin Est. to Kevin S Chapin.
Kevin S. Chapin to Kevin S. Chapin, Dawn M. Chapin.
Nancy P. Whitaker Est. to Randall C. Gelwix, Irmgard L. Gelwix.
Randall C. Gelwix, Irmgard L. Gelwix to Robert H. Nichols, Barbara M. Nichols.
Peggy K. Liss Est to David Oppenheim, Joan Oppenheim.
Beverly A. Norris, Richard A. Norris to Jodi Ann Reep Trust, Jodi Ann Reep Revocable Trust, Thomas Reep.
Elizabeth Mortlock, David Mortlock Jr. to Elizabeth Mortlock Trust, Elizabeth Mortlock Living Trust Dated March 24, 2011.
Cushing
Christina MacDonald to Patrick M. Ganey, N. Meaghen Ganey.
Megan L. Staples to Brianna Marie Anderson, Benjamin Adam Holbrook.
Linda P. Bucher, Linda T. Pew to Kim M. Zahares.
Maine Properties LLC to Jay Jones Trust, Jones Family Trust.
Friendship
Randall C. Lee II, Laurie A. Lee, Kurt McCollett, Amy McCollett to 112 Cranberry LLC.
Karen Chance Family Trust, Zoe B. Chance Trust, K. Mika Chance Trust to Lincoln Audubon Society Inc.
Mary Patricia Fisher to Ecove LLC.
Matinicus
Edwin C. Mitchell to Geoffrey E. Mitchell.
Edwin C. Mitchell to Jacquelyn E. Mitchell.
Edwin C. Mitchell to Maureen L. Mitchell.
No Location
Emily S. Lattimore Est. to Michael Lattimore, Clare Lattimore, Ann Lattimore Price, Rhodec Erickson.
North Haven
William Lewis Pingree, Christopher Weld Pingree, Jay Copeland Pingree to Iron Point LLC.
Owls Head
Christopher P. Baker Est. to Adrienne M. Baker Trust, Christopher P. Baker Revocable Trust.
Adrienne M. Baker Trust, Christopher P. Baker Revocable Trust to Adrienne M. Baker.
Forum Capital Seafood LLC to Just In Case of Maine LLC.
Rockland
Daniel Sisco Sten to Caitlin H. Daly.
Paul G. Merriam to Paul G. Merriam Revocable Living Trust, Paul G. Merriam Trust.
Linda Jacques Montalto, Linda Jacques Montalto to Susan Bazlen.
201904wy 36 LLC to MRGPME LLC.
Daniel A. Elliott Est. to 139 Union St. LLC.
Rockport
Edward W. Spearin Trust, Spearin Maine Trust I to Edward W. Spearin.
Edward W. Spearin Trust, Spearin Maine Trust II to Edward W. Spearin.
Debra J. Lay to Edward David Hanna, Amy K. Hanna.
David L. Farley, Carole L. Farley to Carole L. Farley.
Christopher R. Moore to Christopher R. Moore, Kristen Eckmann.
South Thomaston
John E. Tydings, Judith C. Tydings to Thomas R. Sherrell, Jean L. Underwood.
St. George
Sea Swell LLC to Sea Swell Properties LLC.
Long Property Management LLC to Heidi Leaman.
Carla Jane Darrell Est., Jeffrey B. Darrell, Melani P. Darrell, Alana M. Williams, Alana D. Williams to Carla Jane Darrell Est.
Thomaston
Vagabond Properties LLC to Robert Labbe.
Michael S. Clark to Mackenzie Rose Lorusso.
Union
Scott Carlson, Stacey Keefer to Scott Carlson, Stacey Keefer.
Gus and Carmela LLC to Bruce W. Mitchell, Marie A. Mitchell.
Legacy Realty Investments LLC to Jones Family Trust, Jay Jones Trust.
Vinalhaven
Doris O’Hearn to James B. Moore.
Arlene J. Hudson, Kevin I. Davis to Bethany Wiggin, David Helgerson.
Warren
Herbert R. Micue to Robert N. Emery Jr.
Scott Wilcox, Sarah Wilcox to Martin Turecky.
Macadeka LLC to Bonnie Massengale.
Frances C. Pusch to Leigh Williams.
Washington
Jessica Carr, Jessica A. Heath, Casey L. Carr to Tracy Shawn, Leslynn Shawn.
Patrick W. Okane to Patrick W. Okane, Amanda F. Okane.
Jeffrey S. Eaton to Jillian A. Eaton, Kasey J. Leidenroth.