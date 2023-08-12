Knox County deed transfers July 27, 2023, through Aug. 2, 2023 Aug 12, 2023 Aug 12, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Community News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following deed transfers were recorded from July 27, 2023, through Aug. 2, 2023, at the Knox County Registry of Deeds.AppletonJennifer K. Pagano to Jennifer K. Pagano, Raymond E. Pagano Jr.CamdenJacob L. Patchen, Risha A. Sparhawk to Emily A. Christie.Lola Maclaren Shaw, Lola A. Mann to Lola Maclaren Shaw, Sarah K. Mann.William Deptula, Claire Deptula to Peter J. Warren, Jan G. Warren.Margaret M. Rauenhorst to Margaret Marie Rauenhorst Trust, Margaret Marie Rauenhorst Living Trust Dated July 31, 2023.Elisabeth Schuman to Felicia Garant Trust, Elisabeth Irrevocable Trust.CushingDennis Roger Young Sr. Est. to Deborah Payson Hanson.Sharon Glidden to Deborah Payson Hanson.Sojourners Rest LLC to Diana L. Markham Trust, Jesse W. Markham Trust, Jesse W. And Diana L. Markham Trust Agreement.Daniel R. Malburg to Michael G. Cash.FriendshipTina L. Claydon, Dorothy E. Davies to Lori Thibault.Maureen Kleinknecht Declaration of Trust, Mauren Kleinknecht Trust to Paul David Nichols Jr., Carrie Sue Hewitt Nichols,Carrie Sue Hewitt Nichols.HopeAbigail Laukka Hardy to Stacy Whitley, James Denman III.North HavenJoshua Lemoi, Kaitlyn Pierce to Joshua Lemoi.Sunnyside Group LLC to Crosstrees 2 LLC.Sunnyside Group LLC to Crosstrees LLC.Owls HeadTheodore C. M. Lo, Yilee C. Lo, Elizabeth P. Lo to Theodore Chang Maan Lo Trust, Yilee Chen Lo Trust, Lo Family Trust.Archie W. Pemberton, Stephanie B. Pemberton to Lisa Stout, Jeremiah Berger.RocklandPamela G. Skinner Trust, Skinner Family Trust, Michael Duane Skinner Trust to Marjorie Dowden, Hanna Dowden.Rock City LLC to Tammy Lou Walls, Timothy Lowell Walls.Ann L. Tuttle to Denise E. Fulkerson.Denise E. Fulkerson to Denise E. Fulkerson, Aaron Allen Fulkerson, Loryn Marguerite Fulkerson, Alexander Paul Fulkerson.Leo Clement Dostie Est., Leo C. Dostie Est. to Ashley M. Hallett.Margaret Rauenhorst to Rauenhorst Living Trust Dated July 31, 2023, Margaret Marie Rauenhorst Trust.RockportElizabeth Iserbyt to Suzanne Sandra Vizethann, Jonathan Ryan Barfield.Jeffrey E. Mank Trust, Mank Family Trust to Victoria Forbrush.Heidi M. Kingman to 37 Mechanic Street Trust.Martin Rogers, Megan E. Rogers to Kelly Differ, Emily Pote.Patricia W. Latimer to Helen Forsyth.South ThomastonCarroll J. Veilleux, Kaja J. Veilleux, Cali L. Veilleux to Kaja J. Veilleux, Cali L. Veilleux.St. GeorgeBruce W. MacVane to Bruce W. MacVane.Eugene B. Ray to Michael Tay, Nancy Gribble Tay, Nancy Gribble Tay.Town of St. George to Mark A. Paulsen.Town of St. George to Alicia Fogg.Monica A. Lombardo to Nicholas A. Lombardo.William J. Knowlton to Kayla M. Dunn, Austin Grosevenor Ehret.ThomastonArnold S. Pease Jr. Est. to Timothy Pinkham.UnionBradley A. Page, Philip A. Page, Scott V. Burnheimer to Lincoln O. Page. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Biz Briefs COME SEE US AT THE MAINE BOAT & HOME SHOW AUGUST 11-13 COME SEE US AT THE MAINE BOAT & HOME SHOW AUGUST 11 – 13 Announcing the Sani Wolf Fogel Award Summer’s Grandeur at Thomaston Place Auction Galleries’ August 25-27 Sale Union Farm Equipment Update: Week Of August 8th, 2023 More Biz Briefs Local Events Biz Offers Maine Made is waiting for you! Strand Theatre presents CAT VIDEO FEST 2023 August 13 & 14! Time for a trip off the beaten path! Bonnie’s Place Opening at noon on Tuesday A stop you need to make! More Biz Offers E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. Knox County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists