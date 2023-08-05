The following deed transfers were recorded from July 20, 2023, through July 26, 2023, at the Knox County Registry of Deeds.
Appleton
Christine Ahrens to Margot Hayes.
Luke T. Sunde to Cory P. McMillan, Sarah E. McMillan.
Austin C. Davis to Adrienne Frances Hofmann, Arne Ray Smith.
Camden
Mary B. Forristall to Amy Baird.
Virginia G. Tuttle to Todd Williams.
Cushing
Alton G. Grover, Nancy L. Grover to Charles R. Grover.
Lise Godbout to Michael A. Leonard, Lorain K. Francis.
Muriel D. Knutson to Sharon McVaugh, Michael McVaugh.
Up East Foundation, Up East Inc. to Wyeth Foundation for American Art.
Up East Foundation, Up East Inc. to Wyeth Foundation for American Art.
Friendship
Albert J. Woods, Patricia J. Wilson to Patricia Jean Wilson Trust, Patricia Jean Wilson Trust.
Isle Au Haut
Union Congregational Church of Isle Au Haut to Luther Smith, Rozalyn Santospago.
Owls Head
Theodore C. M. Lo, Yilee C. Lo, Elizabeth P. Lo to Yilee Chen Lo Trust, Lo Family Trust, Theodore Chang Maan Lo Trust.
Jonathan G. Frye, Susan C. Frye to Weeks Road LLC.
Vicki DeFries, Sophie G. DeFries to 34 36 Masonic LLC.
Rockland
Mid Coast Habitat for Humanity Inc. to David G. Franclemont, Virginia L. Millay.
Heather Swanson, Heather Razin, Tristan Arthur Swanson to Rory Keohane.
Kathleen M. Marcoux to Valerie C. Davis, Leslie D. Harbour.
Mercy Chen to Frederic Chen, Phoebe Chen.
Rockport
Bay Farm Custom Homes LLC to Kathleen H. Lambert, Matthew K. Lambert, Kathleen Haber Lambert, Matthew Kerry Lambert.
Jacqueline A. Gundermann Revocable Trust, Jacqueline A. Gundermann Trust to Mitchell Bennett, Debra Bennett.
Jacqueline A. Gundermann to Bradley Scott Ruppel Jr., Jenna Ann Ruppel.
Mechanic Street LLC to Heidi M. Kingman.
Gail D. Dodge, Charles W. H. Dodge Jr., Charles W. H. Dodge Jr. Trust, Gail D. Dodge Trust, Julia B. Dodge, Charles W. H. Dodge Trust, Elizabeth B. Dodge Olson to Spite House LLC.
Samoset Resort Time Share Estates Association of Unit Owners to Andrea Jill Nebb, James Kenton Gordon McKean, Andrew Kolton Prentice Nebb McKean, Andrew Kolton Prentice Nebb McKean.
Samoset Resort Time Share Estates Association of Unit Owners to Theresa Cyr Talbot.
Andrew J. Cavanaugh to Nicholas C. Kava.
Jodie Livermore to Cassandre Tanner, Tyler Giberson.
Robert G. Plato, Beth A. Plato to Richard Crosman.
Ralph Wallace, Haunani L. Wallace to Sea Haven Rockport LLC.
Roger Cashwell, Starr Cashwell, Starr E. Porter to Joanne Fitzpatrick.
Maureen M. Sauvage, Jason E. Sauvage to Nathaniel Patterson, Lauren K. Patterson.
Joyce Mohr to JMohr LLC.
Christine L. Merchant to Borna Kian Merchant, Borna Kian Merchant.
Ernest W. Dorling, Linda M. Dorling to Scott Allen Collier Jr.
South Thomaston
Samuel L. Godfrey to Donna L. Godfrey.
Donna L. Godfrey to Alexandria Lee Godfrey James.
John N. Koffel Trust, Pamela W. Atkins Trust, John N. Koffel and Pamela W. Atkins Revocable Living Trust to Seth Sivak, Karina Snow.
St. George
Cynthia W. Cremonni, Robert P. Cremonni to Robert P. Cremonni Trust, Cynthia W. Cremonni Trust, Robert P. Cremonni Living Trust,
Cynthia W. Cremonni Living Trust.
David J. Kappos, Leslie Y. Kimball to Erica J. Schoenberg, Ronnie C. Lesser.
Debra Barrington to Lacy A. Brittingham, Adrian S. Muys.
Wells Fargo Bank National Association Trust, Green Tree Mortgage Loan Trust 2005 He1, Newrez LLC, Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing Atty to Linda Burkhardt.
Thomaston
B And S Recycling LLC to 90 Butler LLC.
Freeman Residential Properties LLC to Safe Place to Land LLC.
Henderson Elwyn F. Est. to Jody Fish Russell, Nathan Russell.
Union
Town of Union to Charles Burgess.
Charles L. Burgess to Jonathan Cormier, Maitana Cormier.
Vinalhaven
Valerie A. Brown to Gilleyanne Y. Davis Oakes, Gilleyanne Y. Davis Oakes.
Warren
Hannes Royce Salo to Gary Salo, Cynthia Salo.
Carol Joy Swears Est. to Jeffrey Libby, Andrew Frank.
Carl B. Erickson Jr. to Corey Alan Jakobsen, Debra D. Baughman.
Leo J. Gallant, Irene M. Gallant to Sean M. Witham, Victoria L. Witham.
David E. Wyman, Dorothy A. Wyman to Wyman Real Estate Trust Dated July 24, 2023, Matthew Wyman Trust.
Washington
Barry G. Pitcher to Judson Colby, Chayann Colby.