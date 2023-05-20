The following deed transfers were recorded from May 4, 2023, through May 10, 2023, at the Knox County Registry of Deeds.
Camden
Kathleen M. Morgan Est. to Mary Ashmore Trust, Eleanor Ashmore Trust.
Ulrike B. Wolter Trust, Geoffrey M. Duyk Trust, Duyk Wolter Family Trust to River Place LLC.
William L. Tims to 33 High Street LLC.
Gregory E. Holt, Linda T. Holt to Deborah Snyder.
Woster Farm LLC to Paul C. Leeper, Debra E. McIntyre.
Joel D. Lafleur, Jane B. Lafleur to Joel D. Lafleur Trust, Jane B. Lafleur Trust, Jane B. Lafleur and Joel D. Lafleur Living Trust Dated May 9, 2023.
Cushing
James W. Peck to David MacWilliams, Christine MacWilliams.
Nicholas C. Havens to Nicholas C. Havens, Julie M. Havens.
Hope
Lincoln Capital LLC to Lincoln Capital LLC.
North Haven
Martha C. Roediger Trust, John H. Roediger Qualified Personal Residence Trust Dated March 26, 2013, to John H. Roediger.
Owls Head
Susan Az. Godfrey Est. to Merrill Dodge Savage Sewall, Richard Sewall.
William Johnson Jr., Jeanne E. Johnson to Lisa R. Paborsky, Michael W. Spellman.
Rockland
Rhonda Wilson to Michael J. Winkelman, Kerry A. Downing.
Ashley R. Benner to Tyler C. Weeks, Tara C. Elliott.
Robert Birk, Janice Birk to Eva H. Birk Trust, Helen E. Birk Trust, Birk Family Irrevocable Trust Dated April 20, 2023.
Rockport
Henry Coleman Scheuller Est. to Melanie J. Trott.
Lorraine Lillis Hall Est. to Peter D. Hall, Samuel D. Hall.
Samoset Resort Timeshare Estates Association of Unit Owners to Dennis Smith, Cynthia Smith.
Samoset Resort Timeshare Estates Association of Unit Owners to Richard Burgess, Jean Burgess.
Samoset Resort Timeshare Estates Association of Unit Owners to Lennie Siscoe, Mary Siscoe.
St. George
Paul F. Theriault, David B. Staples to Abc2l LLC.
Thomaston
Steel Pro Land LLC to B And S Recycling LLC.
Randolph Stanley, Patricia Cosby Crawford to Randolph Stanley and Patricia C. Crawford Living Trust, Patricia C. Crawford Trust, Randolph R. Stanley Trust.
Fennylicious LLC to David S. Barstow.
Lindsey R. Barlow, Jed Miller to Michael T. Steven, Margaret B. Steven.
Union
Julie P. Burnheimer Est. to Scott V. Burnheimer.
Caroline F. Beard Trust, Beard and Duffey Family Trust, Beard and Duffey Family Trust Dated October 22, 2005, to Paul Rietz, Kay Kerber Rietz.
Vinalhaven
Pamela Herrick, Sean Gonnella to Charles Cherington, Ashley Pettus.
Lisa Waite, Julianne P. Dugas to Nortons Point LLC.
James T. Rafferty Trust, James T. Rafferty Trust 2017 Dated December 19, 2017, to Stephen Nikituk Jr.
Lisa M. Rafferty Trust, Lisa M. Rafferty Trust 2017 Dated December 19, 2017, to Stephen Nikituk Jr.
Christopher David Petillo, Laura Marraffino Petillo, Portobello Roads LLC to Rebecca Young.
Warren
Boggs Homes Inc. to Aaron Fish, Ashley Lister.
Leroy I. Harrington, Leroy Harrington IV, Judith A. Harrington, Judith A. Lea to John William Ferguson.
Bernard R. Bishop to Bernard R. Bishop, Anamaria Nebunu.
Terence M. Sokoloff to Scott C. Tilton.
John J. Costa to Sheila M. Roberts, Thomas M. Roberts.
Washington
Tara Colpitts Trust, Mark Oldenburg, Colpitts Family Trust Dated October 20, 2017, to Tyler E. Reynolds.
Robert Milliken, Robin Milliken to Scott Whitehill.
American Mortgage Investment Partners Management LLC Atty, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Trust, Residential Credit Opportunities Trust VII A,
Nicholas Ciasullo Jr., Jennifer Ciasullo to Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Trust, Residential Credit Opportunities Trust V II B.
Milton Peabody Jr., Bonnie Peabody, Scott Peabody, Brenda Curtis to Mary Peabody.