The following deed transfers were recorded from June 8, 2023, through June 14, 2023, at the Knox County Registry of Deeds.
Camden
John M. Curry, Kamala Sachidanandan to Frank J. Mauser, Deanne M. Mauser.
David W. Ferguson, Mark Allen Humphreys to Susan Perry Fuhrman Trust, Revocable Trust of Susan Perry Fuhrman.
Alisa C. Dowd, Joseph A. Dowd to Shelley Howes, Robert I. Gresham.
53 Bayview LLC, 53 Bayview Street LLC to Rosebury 1983 LLC.
Cushing
Evelyn J. Taylor to Lisa Eckert.
Donald Webster to Alicen Billings.
Friendship
Joseph N. Scott to Joseph N. Scott Trust, Joseph N. Scott Revocable Trust.
Jerrad Robinson to Jerrad Robinson, Renee Joyce Romel Robinson, Renee Joyce Romel Robinson.
Richard A. Boisvert to Kate Patricia Schwartz.
Hope
Ramona A. Graves to Joshua R. Graves.
Ramona A. Graves to Ramona A. Graves, Ann M. Graves.
Isle Au Haut
Gordon Lawrason Riggs to Sam O. Riggs, Claire L. Riggs.
David Behn Riggs to Sam O Riggs, Claire L Riggs.
Susannah French Est. to Sara Michelle Luce, Kevin Peter Luce.
Matinicus
Daniel Anthony Lewis Est. to Stefanie Lewis Zoeller, Stefanie Lewis Zoeller.
Rockland
Marion L. Sewall to Alan D. Sewall, Marion L. Sewall.
Melissa Hernandez, Melissa Hernandez Saal to Keith Patterson, Carol Ann Patterson, Carolann Patterson.
Dorothy K. Duksa to Dorothy K. Duksa Revocable Trust Agreement Dated October 12, 2006.
Rockport
Elspeth J. Mitchell Trust, Elspeth J. Mitchell Family Trust to Jennifer A. Shultz.
Donna K. Ross Est. to Linda Leonard.
Jeanne Friedman to Michael Fortunato, Jacqueline Fortunato.
Philip Lam Waiman to Abagael Baldwin, Shawn Baldwin.
Joyce A. Weeks to Tracey A. Durfee Trust, John W. Durfee Trust, Durfee Family Revocable Trust of 2019.
Catharine R. Collins to Harry Schoenberg, Dorothy Breen.
James Andrew Prince, Paula Baker Prince to Ela Trust.
Jill A. Mitchell to Peter J. Carr, Stephanie Mansfield Carr.
South Thomaston
Marion L. Sewall to Alan D. Sewall, Marion L. Sewall.
Alan D. Sewall to Alan D. Sewall, Marion L. Sewall.
Charles Lacombe, Megan L. Lacombe to Jenny E. Cates, Natalie A. Lampron.
St. George
Town of St. George to Lorna Williams, Randy Messier, Dana Messier, Florenda Messier, Charlene Crostwaite.
Thomaston
Hall Family LLC to Leah McCabe Trust, Stien McCabe Joint Living Trust, Karl E Stien Trust.
Eric A. Jacobsen, Kristen Jacobsen to Austin David Ban, Caroline Parker Ban.
Union
Dorothy Black to Dorothy Black, James Dunreath Wyman.
Jacquelyn Perrin Cecil, Jacquelyn Perrin to Jethro D. Pease.
Vinalhaven
Jason Hamilton, Jason G. Hamilton to William Allen Morrison II, Brooke Traynham Morrison.
Warren
Dean B. Dolham, Dana C. Dolham, Donna H. Dolham, Diane C. Possee, Deborah A. Pitassi to Vincent Ahlholm, Beth Ahlholm.
Vincent Ahlholm, Beth Ahlholm to Vincent Ahlholm, Beth Ahlholm.
Charles D. Maxcy to Shelley Martin.
Charles D. Maxcy to Kara Look.
Amy Marie Harkins, Amy M. Stover to Amy Marie Harkins, Amy M. Stover, James Joseph Harkins IV.
John Fimple, Cassidy Fimple to Laura E. Amerman, Stephen V. Amerman.
Washington
Marlene A. Douglas to James M. Pierce.
Allison Flynn, Allison Montgomery to Elise Huff.