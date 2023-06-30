The following deed transfers were recorded from June 15, 2023, through June 21, 2023, at the Knox County Registry of Deeds.
Camden
James S. Obrasky, Nancy Cook Obrasky to Carolyn Ramm, Ellis Oliver Jones.
Rose Marie Gaines Est. to Barbara Anne Biddle, Edgar Wayne Richardson.
Alison S. Klaus Trust, Valerie Joyce Moffett Irrevocable Trust Dated October 3, 2022, Alexander N. Moffett Trust to Kaitlyn Smith, William F. Smith III.
Rebekah Huckle Trust, Robert A. Huckle Living Trust to Rebekah Huckle Trust, Rebekah Huckle Living Trust.
Karen A. Backman Est. to Daniel K. Backman, Kate E. Smullen, Michael W. Backman.
Diane W. Courant Est. to Deerin S. Babb Brott Trust, Avery R. Brott Trust, Diane W. Courant Marital Trust, Deerin S. Babb Brott Trust.
Ann Fourre, Mark Fourre to Jane Ellen Thomas Trust, Jane Ellen Thomas Revocable Trust.
Cushing
Gary A. Jones to Eric Jacobsen, Kristen Jacobsen.
Sierra R. Robinson to Christian J. Vitale, Sierra R. Robinson.
Florence M. Braff to Shannon Casey O’Brien.
Judith E. Meklin to Kyleigh Philbrook.
Friendship
Joann Rasmussen to Aimee L. Olsen, Brent L. Olsen.
David Wilson, Katherine Wilson to James Howard Quirie, Teri Lynn Quirie.
Hope
Everett W. Smith Jr. to Eliza J. Massey.
North Haven
Timothy S. McNeaney to Peter J. McNeaney, James A. McNeaney.
John A. McNeaney to Peter J. McNeaney, James A. McNeaney.
David R. McNeaney to Peter J. McNeaney, James A. McNeaney.
Owls Head
Karl Thomas Hurd Est. to Maureen E. Hurd.
Pamela L. Watson, James D. Watson to Gary S. Rudolph, Leslie B. Tyson.
Rockland
Sandra LaBranche Whittier Est., Sandra LeBranche Whittier Est. to Joseph G. LaBranche Jr.
Bree Chase, Leslie A. Spiers, Bree C. Hunter to Rock Coast Properties LLC.
Jetmax LLC to N. Bach Real Estate LLC.
Veronica Morgan to Theresa Calter, Lawrence Calter.
Dash LLC to 96 Limerock LLC.
Rockport
Lana P. Arau, Alexander C. Arau to Alexander C. Arau, Colby T. Arau, Lena P. Arau.
St. George
Dana W. Burton Trust, Violet E. Burton Trust to Chandra Rodeena Moholland.
Susan Diane Myler 1986 Trust Dated August 20, 1986, Susan Diane Myler Trust to Susan Diane Myler, Melvin E. Myler Jr.
Blanchard Grant Hupper Est. to David P. Hupper, Ramona A. Hupper, Andrew P. Hupper, Merissa K. Hupper, Justin D. Hupper, James Chessman.
Ramona A. Hupper, James C. Chessman to David P. Hupper, Justin D. Hupper, Andrew P. Hupper, Merissa K. Hupper.
Claire F. McCarthy to Robert Beguelin, Susanna A. Jones.
Thomaston
Jerry S. Sylvester Est. to Vickie Gerry, Pamela Fish.
Pamela Fish to Vickie Gerry.
Union
Town of Union to Daphne Rowe, Daphne Greif.
Town of Union to Richard E. Camber.
Bruce W. Cobb, Cheryl K. Cobb to Cobb Living Trust Dated June 14, 2023, Bruce W. Cobb Trust, Cheryl K Cobb Trust.
Richard D. Wilshire, Lacey M. Wilshire to Wilshire Properties 73 Sennebec LLC.
Raymond Dinsmore Jr., Frederick Dinsmore to Jessica Carr, Casey Carr.
Jessica Carr, Jessica Heath to Calm Investments LLC.
Stephanie W. Aiken to Carol A. McCarthy.
Vinalhaven
Aaron M. Levin to Joseph Fratesi, Lindsey Taylor.
George A. Smith Jr., Linda Smith to George Smith Trust, Linda Smith Trust, George Albert Smith Jr. And Linda H Smith Trust.
Warren
Sharron Z. Staffenski, Shannon Merrill, Shannon L. Wirtz Simmons, Shannon L. Wirtz Simmons, Daniel C. Wirtz to Patrick D. Fritz, Philomena G. Fritz.
Martha Ellen Garrison, Paul W. Monska to Diane D. Jakes.
1 Huntington LLC to Huntington and Church LLC.