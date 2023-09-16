The following deed transfers were recorded from Aug. 31, 2023, through Sept. 6, 2023, at the Knox County Registry Of Deeds.
Appleton
David L. Ober Est. to Catrina A. O. Murray.
Ryan ODonnell to Austin Davis.
DRLO Holdings LLC to Daryle Degen.
Charles Scott Conant Est. to Cheryl R. Conant, Laurie Conant.
Laurie Conant to Cheryl R. Conant.
Camden
Sarah Allen, Robert Lefevre to Sol S. Farkas Trust, Jane Farkas Trust, Sol S. Farkas and Jane Farkas Revocable Trust.
Mitchell T. McMillen Trust, Mitchell T. McMillen Revocable Trust to ABS Family Trust.
Mitchell T. McMillen Revocable Trust, Mitchell T. McMillen Trust to Tammie Ahmadieh, Marshaal Ahmadieh.
Cushing
David L. James to Aleta Green.
Mark P. Colson Sr., Mark P. Colson, Michelle L. Colson, Mark P. Colson Jr. to Michelle L. Colson, Mark P. Colson Sr.
Friendship
Jacquelyn L. George to Louisa Kai Lichtman, Maile Calais Lichtman, Nina N. Lichtman, Emma M. Lichtman.
Hope
Sharon Kolb to Chad J. Erspamer, Laura E. Erspamer.
Sydney S. Hall to Sky Hall, Makiko Kato.
Owls Head
David Jon Hjerpe, Vera Alice Hjerpe to David Jon Hjerpe Trust, Vera Alice Hjerpe Trust, Hjerpe Maine 2023 Revocable Trust.
Vance McMahan to Catherine Lynn Journey, Hope E. Calderwood.
Dwight L. Fowles Trust, Paul L. Fowles Realty Trust to David M. Klim, Holly Staffieri Klim, Holly Staffieri Klim.
Rockland
Mid Coast Habitat for Humanity Inc. to Ashley Upham, Ashley E. Upham.
58 Brewster Street LLC to Benay Enterprises Inc.
Susanne Ward to 252 Main Street LLC.
Stephanie M. McGary to Patricia K. Drolet.
Daniel Louis Hicks to Marilyn Epp.
Beth Anne Chontos Goodman, Joshua Paul Goodman to Justine A. Zielinski.
Andres A. Sedano to Victoria Hoch, Minal Cordeiro.
Amy W. Beers, Kevin Beers to Wendy L. Jodon.
Rockport
Pentipa Meservey to Dominic Pecoraro, Martha Pecoraro.
Patricia A. Richards to Laurel Richards.
Stephen R. Schwartz, Susan S. Schwartz to Stephen R. Schwartz Trust, Susan S. Schwartz Trust, Schwartz Living Trust Dated August 24, 2023.
Darren Allen Robbins to Megan Cushman Skin Care LLC.
David A. Leland Jr., Kathryn Leland to Palm Dell Ventures LLC.
Stacey Lindell, Seth Emerson Palmiter to Palm Dell Ventures LLC.
Anthony Desales Pinson, Katherine Miller Pinson to Anthony Desales Pinson Trust, Katherine Miller Pinson Trust, Anthony Desales Pinson and Katherine Miller Pinson Revocable Trust.
South Thomaston
Diana Drinkwater to Diana Drinkwater, Ernest Rackliff III.
Cindy L. Purcell Trust, Renate I. Sprung Trust, Lieselotte A. Bacho Trust, JJF Family Trust to Ashley Conrad Boening Trust, Stefanie Kay Adamson Trust, 2018 Ashley Conrad Boening and Stefanie Kay Adamson Revocable Trust, Lela Robertson.
Katherine P. Porter to Nina Ruth Wason, Paul Kenneth Wason.
Matthew Brown to Matthew Brown, Alanna Brown.
St. George
William Tanis Jr. Revocable Trust, William Tanis Jr. Trust to James H. Bolin Jr., Catherine S. Stempien.
Gary Lachance Trust, Richard Lachance Living Trust Dated July 12, 2022, to Roxane Louise Dietrich.
Thomaston
Sandra Hoekstra, Bruce Hoekstra to Sandra Hoekstra, Bruce Hoekstra.
Norene H. Jones, George E. Jones to Kelly Sturks, Norene H. Jones, George E. Jones.
Blair Maureen Clement Irrevocable Trust, Katherine Griffin Trust to Kathleen Sarah Lisk.
Union
Benjamin R. Ledger to Jeremy Grass, Angel Grass.
Vinalhaven
Mary Child Sheeline Est. to Christopher W. Sheeline, William E. Sheeline, Abby T. Sheeline, Leonora M. Sheeline.
Warren
Aleta D. Green to Zachary A. Kuras, Mark F. Kuras.
David A. Faust Trust, Janice M. Faust Trust, Avid A. Faust and Janice M. Faust Revocable Trust to Michael G. Khoury, Margaret E. Khoury.