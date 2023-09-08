The following deed transfers were recorded from Aug. 24, 2023, through Aug. 30, 2023, at the Knox County Registry of Deeds.
Appleton
Alan R. Gould, Carol Gould to Lindsay Gould.
Evan M. MacDonald, Gail A. MacDonald to Adam C. MacDonald.
Frances Anne Johnson to Frances Anne Johnson Trust, Revocable Trust of Frances Anne Johnson.
Camden
William B. Byrd, Jean M. Byrd to Jeremy Todd Owen, Mary Christine Owen.
Elizabeth A. McLellan Trust, Elizabeth A. McLellan Living Trust to Mechanic Street Realty LLC.
Robert G. Wolff, Gretchen A. Wolff to Robert G. Wolff Trust, Wolff Living Trust Dated August 15, 2023, Gretchen A. Wolff Trust
Cecil A. Runge to Scott R. Leadbetter, Kelly W. Leadbetter.
Cushing
Jonathan D. Hodges, J. Drew Hodges to Davis Cove LLC.
Bruce Bickford, Doreen Bickford to Bruce Nagle Bickford Trust, Doreen Castelli Bickford Trust, Bickford Living Trust.
Friendship
Neal K. Reed, Barry Reed, Brian Reed, Kerry Reed, Aaron Reed, Barry Reed Jr., Carrie Emerson, Daphne Blackler, Erin Reed to Dillon C. Reed.
Hope
Colin Wheatley, Josie Davis to Jesse Chapman Galkowski, Ashley Michelle Zipp.
Gail Lord to Christina Merrifield.
North Haven
Kyle Moller to Robert R. Wiener Trust, Hannah Moller 2015 Trust.
Elinor L. Hallowell Est. to Mark B. Stein Trust, Elinor L. Hallowell Family Trust, Ronald S. Perry Trust.
Ronald S. Perry Trust, Elinor L. Hallowell Family Trust, Mark B. Stein Trust to Fiona L. Anderson Bell, Fiona L. Anderson Bell.
Owls Head
Reginald L. Lehouillier Sr. to Jody Lynn Del Gazio.
Rockland
Marilyn R. Reynolds, Marilynn R. Reynolds Gordon, Marilynn R. Reynolds Gordon to Bruce R. Jeffrey, Andrea T. Jeffrey.
Kristin L. Ames, Kimberlee D. Cowan to Julie R. Dorrity, Heidi R. Taylor.
Madelyn Oz. Drinkwater Est. to Julie R. Dorrity, Heidi R. Taylor.
Jeffrey D. Curtis, Maria C. Boord Curtis to Shermans Roc Re LLC.
Donald E. McMahan, Judith A. McMahan to 37 Knott Street LLC.
Rockport
Jonathan M. Goss to Mark J. Olson, Kimberly B. Olson.
Susan Clark, Jamie Clark, Julie Green to Normand Boucher, Marianne Boucher.
Maria E. Ridlon, Maria E. Ridlon Revocable Trust Dated May 3, 2018, to Maria E. Ridlon.
Laurie Tibbetts, Laure Tibbetts to Laurie Tibbetts Trust, Tibbetts Living Trust Dated August 16, 2023.
Betsey Fredericks, Betsey Fredericks, Eric Fredericks to Laura Valerio.
Robert W. Hayes, Janet M. Hayes to David Boucher, Michelle Boucher.
Robert M. Hall, Debra J. Hall to Anthony Desales Pinson, Katherine Miller Pinson.
South Thomaston
Marie Ilvonen to Marie Ilvonen.
Ralph E Cline III to Town of South Thomaston.
St. George
Elizabeth C. Mayberry to Anna Lucas, Timothy Lucas.
Brooks D. Murphy Trust, Brooks D. Murphy Revocable Trust to Anne Paul Poggio Hilary.
Linda W. Welch to Molly K. Ryan, Bryan J. Brandom.
Charlotte A. Moss, Marjorie A. Moss Chin to Gerrit Y. Lansing.
Gerrit Y. Lansing to Gerrit Y. Lansing.
Thomaston
Lauren K. Graves to Caitrin E. Eaton, Leo J. Radkowski.
R and D Trash Removal Inc. to Ronald Porter, Douglas Collins.
R and D Trash Removal Inc. to Ronald Porter, Douglas Collins.
Union
Glenys Mary Sayward to Roland Wilfried Sayward III, David John Sayward.
Rebecca P. Brooks, Katharine Price, Susannah F. Haney to Robbins Landing LLC.
Robert L. Carpenter, Karen M. Carpenter to Karen M. Carpenter.
Melaine Leo Daigle to Susan M. Parker, Kent R. Parker.
Vinalhaven
Wayne F. Young, Patricia A. Young to Backwoods Development LLC.
Warren
Eric W. Rush to Maryann B. Guernsey, Paul V. Guernsey.
Andrew G. Johnson, Liza M. Johnson to Colby Oakes, Wanda Davis Oakes, Wanda Davis Oakes.
Rosemary A. Judecki, Rosemary A. Wood to Granite Street Associates LLC.
Eila R. Leach Est. to Aaron Kalloch, Donna Kalloch.
Edward E. Thompson, Rosemarie Thompson, Edward R. Thompson to Theresa Messer, Jeffrey Porter Messer.
Washington
Christian Sorgi, Lashauna Craig to Gilbert Klein.